LEWISBURG — Eight new active cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday among inmates at the United States Penitentiary, Lewisburg.
One staff member was also among active cases, according to figures supplied by the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
Active cases among inmates totaled 43 after holding steady at 35 for several days. The staff member was the only active case among employees.
There were no changes to figures from the Federal Corrections Complex at Allenwood. FCI Allenwood Low still had a single active inmate case while USP Allenwood reported a single active staff member.
Nationwide, the BOP reported 1,807 inmates and 531 staff members have tested positive to date. Currently 8,931 inmates and 751 staff have recovered, while 108 inmates and one staff member have died from the virus. Of the inmate deaths, four were on home confinement.
