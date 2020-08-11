LEWISBURG — Matt Schumacher, East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisor chair, began the monthly township board meeting Monday night by saying no planning or zoning decisions would be made at that meeting.
What prompted the statement was not clear, but Schumacher recommended interested parties attend the virtual EBT Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 19.
An agenda for the Planning Commission meeting had not been posted as of Monday night, but Stacey Kifolo, township manager, said an update would be posted in time for their next meeting.
Kifolo said a previous Planning Commission discussion dealt with looking at many zoning districts.
"There are actually several zoning districts they were asked to take a look at and potentially making some changes," Kifolo said. "Honestly, I think there has been some misunderstanding and some misrepresentation of what even came out of that discussion."
Kifolo expected substantial discussion by the Planning Commission before anything is recommended to supervisors. An invitation to the next commission meeting was extended to Cindy Kahley, Union County Conservation District administrator.
"I think she has a lot to offer this conversation," Kifolo said. "We do have one person on the Planning Commission to represent the farming community and I think that is a good idea, but I don't know if he is prepared to explain to people in Planning Commission and zoning terms."
Kifolo noted that Warren Zimmerman, Planning Commission member, was well-equipped to explain what zoning meant to farm operators in farming terms.
Marilyn Murphy, who attended the meeting in person, noted afterward that her main concern was that land currently zoned for agricultural preservation would be free from being developed for housing.
Recent truck traffic on Old Schoolhouse and Pheasant Ridge roads prompted a question by an online participant. The viewer claimed frequent construction vehicle near the Wyndham Hills was a concern for walkers, runners and cyclists.
Kifolo said trucks have been active taking fill dirt from the hotel construction site at PennHouse Commons. EBT asked the hauler to maintain safe speed and stick with state roads, like Old Schoolhouse Road.
"All we can do is ask," Kifolo said. "Other than that, it is up to law enforcement to patrol that."
If construction vehicles were traveling along Pheasant Ridge Road, Kifolo said they would prefer they didn't.
Schumacher added that he had referred the issue to Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD). Though the frequent movement would not last forever, Schumacher said the hauler, Dave Gutelius Excavating, would be contacted.
Supervisor Char Gray, EBT representative to the BVRPD, suggested the department consider a different organizational structure. It was noted that police in the State College area were run by a single municipality, with service agreements made with other municipalities. Gray conceded that the higher population of the State College area made for more options.
