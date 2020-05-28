HARRISBURG — Whether it was a mistake to transfer stable COVID-19 patients to nursing homes was among the questions posed Wednesday to Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) secretary.
Levine, speaking at an afternoon press availability, said the plan was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“At the time, were truly concerned about our hospitals being overwhelmed with a potential surge,” Levine said. “Those individuals come from nursing homes who test positive for COVID-19. They get very ill (and) get transferred to the hospital. They are treated there and get much better. Then they are transferred back to their facility.”
Levine said in those cases, the person did not catch the illness in the hospital, but rather in the nursing home.
“Hospitals can’t just keep people if they don’t need hospital care,” Levine said. “It has been extremely challenging for hospitals.”
Levine said the DOH has worked with facilities to get them the personal protective gear needed, solving staffing issues and infection control. Options would continue to be explored.
“The key is preventing the illness from getting into the nursing homes in the first place,” Levine said. “In almost all cases the illness was brought to the nursing home by its staff which unfortunately were asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and they were just going to work.”
The state has the testing capacity, Levine maintained, but at the time there were no other choices.
Meantime, Levine stressed that coronavirus would not be eliminated even in areas which go to the green phase.
The “new normal,” as referenced earlier in the week by the governor, would still be a time of caution, hand-washing and social distancing. The secretary said they were preparing for a potential resurgence of the illness in the fall, including wider access to quick testing.
Levine said when the green phase is lifted would depend on when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to the state or the nation.
“All indications are that would be when a vaccine is able to be distributed,” Levine said.
Contact tracing, interviews by which it could be determined how a person contracted coronavirus, was going well. Levine said very few people have seen it as an invasion of privacy, similar to when the technique was employed during the ebola epidemic.
