On the job

Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc.
LEWISBURG — Erin Threet, assistant vice president of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. (HRG), is receiving national recognition in Engineering News-Record magazine.
She is featured in the magazine’s Top 20 Under 40 list of outstanding young professionals. Engineering News-Record (ENR) is a weekly magazine with close to 50,000 paid subscribers that covers news in the architecture, engineering and construction industry. In addition to its national publication, ENR also publishes nine regional editions. Each of these regions selects 20 outstanding professionals based on their education, industry experience, leadership and community service.
Threet was featured in the Mid-Atlantic region’s list in February. In June, Threet was invited to New York City for an awards luncheon and photo shoot.
“It was a whirlwind day overall,” Threet said. “Probably my favorite part was when we were in Grand Central Station. We were set up like a real photography shoot with lighting. People kept stopping and taking our photos like we were celebrities. That was a surreal part of the experience that I wasn’t anticipating.”
While in New York, the honorees were split into four groups to collaborate and discuss industry issues. Threet was selected for Team Productivity. She and her fellow “think tank” members discussed alternate project delivery methods like design build, integrated project delivery, advanced work packaging, and workface planning.
