After careful consideration of all options and in partnership with its board of directors, Girls on the Run (GOTR) canceled in-person programming at all schools sites this spring, as well as the celebratory 5K event at The Miller Center in Lewisburg.
Given these unprecedented times, GOTR is providing families with the option to receive a pro-rated refund. As a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where all girls can know and activate their limitless potential, GOTR relies on program fees to support operations and ensure girls in the community can participate. The pandemic has made a significant impact on the organization’s finances and has forced its to put emergency plans in place to ensure Girls on the Run Central PA’s survival, organizers noted.
Even though GOTR is unable to gather for lessons or the 5K events, it remains steadfast in its commitment to provide opportunities for girls to be physically active and engaged with the core values of programs. GOTR has mobilized three different strategies to drive its mission of inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. GOTR is providing fun and interactive lessons that girls and families can do at home, designed specifically for girls in mind. These GOTR at Home lessons aim to provide girls of all abilities with an opportunity to learn and grow, just as they would have at their scheduled practices. GOTR at Home lessons are available in an easy-to-follow written format so girls and their grown-ups can participate together and as a YouTube video series specifically for girls.
Additionally, GOTR has rolled out its #GOTRGotYourBack social media campaign, which will align with the Girls on the Run mission and values and will include content, resources and activities to help girls and families stay physically active, connected and engaged. While the GOTR at Home program resources are intended only for families of GOTR girls who are currently enrolled, this digital campaign will offer alternative tips and activities for all families, volunteers, and followers to use and enjoy.
The Girls On the Run 5K experience is the culminating event of season and is key to celebrating the girls’ accomplishments. Despite not having its group celebratory 5K events, GOTR will be be hosting a Girls On the Run Virtual 5K. The virtual 5K event is similar to a traditional running event except the participant will complete it their own way, at their own pace, in their own space. Girls on the Run Central PA is partnering with all of its sister councils across Pa. to bring this event to life. For more information about the “Girls on the Run PA 5K Your Way. Your Place. Your Pace” virtual 5K experience, visit www.gotrcentralpa.org/5K.
