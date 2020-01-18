Pennsylvania state universities offer retirement incentive
HARRISBURG (AP) — The 14 Pennsylvania state universities hope to reduce the size of their faculties by offering an incentive for professors eligible for retirement.
The State System of Higher Education’s governing board on Thursday approved the plan to align staffing with the decrease in student enrollment, PennLive reported.
The incentive increases the maximum number of unused sick days retirees can be paid out for to 125; previously, the maximum was 50 days.
However, 200 faculty members have to sign up in order to make this plan cost-effective.
David Pidgeon, a spokesman for the system, said that 200 reflects a higher number of retirements than what is typically seen annually.
“The number often comes in at about 120 or 130, and as high as 175,” Pidgeon said.
Faculty has to decide by March 2 to take the incentive. If it does not reach 200 members, those who signed up may rescind their decision by April 10.
Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation
DOYLESTOWN (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception has been sentenced to probation.
Matthew Aimers, 32, of Willingboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Thursday to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault. Under terms of a plea agreement, a judge in Pennsylvania sentenced Aimers to six years’ probation. The more serious charges of indecent assault, imprisonment of a minor and harassment were dropped.
The agreement was reached after close consultation with the victim.
She called this resolution “the best outcome,” Assistant District Attorney Megan Hunsicker told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
“The victim in this case was highly traumatized by what he did to her,” Hunsicker said. “His actions were inappropriate and unwarranted. This conviction will, I hope, provide her with a resolution that allows her life to move on.”
Authorities said Aimers approached the waitress at his November 2018 wedding reception at the Northampton Valley Country Club in Richboro, Pennsylvania, and asked her to “go outside and make out.” Police said Aimers then followed her into a bathroom, where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.
The waitress was able to break free.
Aimers’ attorney, Louis Busico, told the newspaper his client was satisfied. “We believed it was in the best interest to resolve this case in this fashion, so his life can go on,” he said.
It was not clear whether Aimers’ wife, Kayla, was present for the plea on Thursday, but when she accompanied him to court in April, his attorney said she “150% supports him.”
Teenage boy charged in murders of his foster mother, man
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia teenager has been charged with the slayings of his foster mother and a man who authorities say were both “brutally tortured and murdered.”
The 17-year-old boy was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Renee Gilyard, 64, and in the death of Jimmy Mao, 20, whose remains were found in a duffel bag. Robbery appears to be the motive in both cases, authorities said.
Gilyard had been the teen’s foster mother for three days, She was found in a bathtub inside her Philadelphia home shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Family members who had gone there to check on Gilyard found her with multiple stab and defensive wounds.
Gilyard’s SUV was later recovered by police after it crashed into a truck and caught fire in Philadelphia. The teen and three other juveniles were found in the SUV.
Mao was last seen Dec. 29. and his remains were found Wednesday night in a back alley. It’s not clear when he was killed, but authorities said he had blunt force trauma to the face and neck.
The teen had previously been placed in the same foster home as Mao, authorities said. During the time Mao was missing, authorities said his family received ransom texts, though further details were not disclosed.
The teen faces numerous counts, including murder, theft, tampering with evidence and fleeing or eluding. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney,
