MILTON — A Milton Area High School junior on Wednesday showcased his work using a 3D printer to create parts for protective face masks to be used by health professionals.
Chase Hoffman presented on his work during a Virtual Legislative and Superintendent Roundtable, hosted by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
According to a press release issued by the school district, Hoffman produced more than 75 brackets for face shields, 90 clips for the backs of face shields and designed a prototype for a respirator part.
“I’m a CTE (Career and Technical Education) student studying drafting and I wanted to use my knowledge to make a difference,” Hoffman said. “I know that many hospitals are in need of these parts and knew that I’d be able to pitch in and make them. It’s really cool to know we’re learning and at the same time, creating something that will help doctors and nurses care for the sick.”
According to a release issued by CSIU, Hoffman used one of the school’s 3D printers from his home to make the items. The effort was part of a CSIU/Technology Advantage Inc. partnership with area schools and organizations which has created more than 20,000 masks and mask parts.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan lauded Hoffman for his efforts.
“Chase has been keeping up his classwork assigned during the week and then jumping right into production of face shields and valuable respirator parts,” Keegan said. “His work speaks to the resourcefulness of our students.”
She said Hoffman’s work is a reflection of Milton’s student body.
“Chase Hoffman is one of our Milton Panthers who’s serving a higher purpose,” Keegan said.
Hoffman is also a member of Milton’s baseball and wrestling teams.
The meeting was attended by 20 regional superintendents, CTE directors and members of the CSIU leadership team.
According to the CSIU release, the purpose of the virtual meeting was to “communicate with legislators the successes and challenges that schools and communities are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to listen to their needs in Harrisburg and Washington.”
Legislators participating included Sen. John Gordner (R-27), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108), Rep. David Rowe (R-85) and Rep. Dave Millard (R-109).
The session was moderated by CSIU Assistant Executive Director Dr. John Kurelja. Parts of the session were moderated by Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack, Central Columbia Superintendent Jeffrey Groshek and Mount Carmel Superintendent Bernard Stellar.
Hack thanked legislators for specific support during school closures, including: The flexibility granted to districts to distribute nutritious meals to all students; the support Act 13 provided, allowing districts to pay staff members to continue to teach and serve school communities; additional online learning resources; and a variety of waivers, including the 180-day requirement and standardized testing for the 2019-2020 school year.
Hack also emphasized “the incredible work teachers are doing to reach and teach students at home.”
Groshek and Stellar presented current and future concerns that districts are facing. Those concerns included: Disruptions to the supply chain in certain regions that are interfering with districts’ ability to serve meals to students; a lack of consistent, rural, broadband access across the five-county region; and the brainstorming and planning that districts are currently undertaking to ensure that graduates of the class of 2020 are celebrated during this unprecedented time.
James Geffken, of Benton Area School District, said despite his districts’ significant internet challenges, his small community has been creatively working together to enable quality teaching and learning for all students.
The largest of the future concerns revolved around the many unknown factors that could impact educational funding. Legislators shared in these financial concerns and encouraged open lines of communications to ensure that their decisions are based on the most current information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.