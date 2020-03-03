MILTON — The creativity and innovation students display when utilizing technology was highlighted Monday as the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) hosted the Regional Middle School Computer Fair.
Bill Herald, a technical support SQA manager with CSIU, said 42 students from three school districts entered 17 different projects in six categories.
Students from the Milton, Danville and Central Columbia school districts entered projects in the competition.
The categories were: 3D Design, Animation, Digital Movie, Logo and Graphic Design, Programming and Web Page Design.
The winners will advance to a state competition, to be held this spring at Dickinson College.
A team from the Milton Area High School, comprised of Joel Langdon and Evan Yoder, claimed first place in the Programming category.
In its early years, Herald said the competition focused on just computers.
“As times have changed, as a committee at the state level, we decided it needed to grow,” he said, adding that the competition now focuses on projects which must be completed using computers.
“We always look at trying to challenge the kids,” Herald added. “Each category has what’s expected of the projects, the rules.”
Seth Reitz, a computer teacher in the Milton Area School District, said 12 Milton Middle School students entered projects in seven different categories.
Sixth graders Alyvia Russell, Isabella Walker and Lily Acfalle entered a 1-minute production on global warming in the Digital Movie category.
“We got the idea of global warming because it’s a really bad problem that needs to be fixed,” Russell said. “It could impact the future.”
In the video, Acfalle said the students propose using more eco-friendly products as a way to combat global warming.
The video was recorded using cell phones and edited through iMovie.
With researching global warming, coming up with the script for their production and editing their work, it took the students two to three months to complete the project.
“It takes a lot of hard work to put something like this together,” Acfalle said.
In addition to partnering with Walker and Acfalle on the video project, Russell also entered a design in the Logo and Graphic Design category.
“I created (a graphic) to show how we went from old-time cameras to cameras we have now,” she said.
Through the project, which she completed over three different class periods, Russell learned a lot about the evolution of the camera.
“I didn’t understand how all the film went through the (older) cameras,” she said.
Entering the competition also proved educational for Langdon, a seventh-grade student, and Yoder, an eighth grader.
The two claimed the first-place prize in their category for creating an app that can be used to track statistics during a soccer game.
“We had 41 hours working (on the project),” Langdon said.
“I learned a lot about coding and what the process is,” Yoder said.
Lessons in water quality and video production were learned by Ely Reitz and Robert Zimmerman, who entered a video on water quality in the Digital Movie category.
The two used Canon cameras to record scenes for the production along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The footage was edited using iMovie.
“It took us two days to plan out the video,” Reitz said. “We recorded the scenes in one day.”
The two said it was a challenge to include everything they felt was important within the confines of a 1-minute video.
“We had to judge what was best to include,” Reitz said. “We did a skit and blasted the end with information.”
In addition to Langdon and Yoder, other category winners who will move on to the statewide competition are:
• 3D Design: Benjamin Myers, Julian Hardin and Griffon Young, Danville Area School District.
• Animation: Anna Baccile, Adi Mitchell and Abby Constanza, Central Columbia School District.
• Digital Movie: Maura Swab, Katie Hess and Ava Sitko, Central Columbia School District.
• Graphic Design and Logo: Alyssa Bergenstock, Danville Area School District.
• Web Page Design: Brady McNamara, Ava Snyder and Bayan Osman, Central Columbia School District.
