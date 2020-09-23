Report: Milton nursing center 'failed to implement measures to prevent' COVID-19

MILTON — The Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center "failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19" in two of its units, according to a lengthy report released Wednesday on the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) website.
According to the report, the facility's infection control program coordinator reported on Aug. 2 that a nurse's aide had not been feeling well for about one week.
The aide noted having symptoms of COVID-19 on July 25, and worked July 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31, the report said. The aide was tested for COVID-19 on Aug. 3 and on Aug. 7 a positive result was received.
A second nurse's aide also noted having symptoms of COVID-19 on July 25, the report said. That employee worked July 25-26. A test collected Aug. 1 came back as positive for COVID-19.
Another nurse's aide started experiencing a headache and head congestion Aug. 1. She worked Aug. 4, 5, 6 and 8. According to the report, that aide was tested for COVID-19 on Aug. 4, and received a positive test result.
Another employee, whose position was not identified, noted having a sore throat, fever and headache on Aug. 7. That employee worked Aug. 8 and 9, and was tested for COVID-19 Aug. 10. That test also came back positive, the report said.
"The facility had not alerted the department (of health) of any staffing crisis/shortages to warrant staff working while symptomatic or known positive for COVID-19 until Aug. 7," the report said.
An interview the DOH conducted with the facility's administrator and infection control program coordinator at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 11 revealed that on Aug. 7, the facility converted its west unit into a "red isolation zone," the report said.
A "red isolation zone" is defined in the report as the "highest level of isolation precautions for nursing units with known COVID-19 positive residents."
At 9:20 a.m. Aug. 11, officials said isolation gowns were noticed hanging from the doors of four different resident rooms. An interview with the nurse unit manager revealed staff were not to store isolation gowns on resident room doors, the report said.
"Observation of the west nursing unit rear exit door... revealed a table with gloves and gowns," it was noted. "The area did not have a supply of face shields or face masks."
The area also did not have any "readily visible alcohol-based hand sanitizer or hand washing materials."
During an interview, an employee reported she did not have time to properly equip the area.
At 9:40 a.m. Aug. 11, a nurse's aide was witnessed using a common lounge/dining room sink to wash their hands, health officials noted.
"As (the nurse's aide) identified the absence of paper towels for hand drying, she obtained a wash cloth from an open cart stored in the common lounge/dining room," according to the report. "The washcloths and towels contained on the open cart did not have a covering to protect the items from potential contamination during storage."
At 10:05 a.m. Aug. 11, officials noted that a nurse's aide in the center's east unit was observed using an electronic wall kiosk device for documentation while not wearing gloves. At 10:13 a.m., the aide retrieved trash and linen bins from the shower area.
During an interview conducted immediately with the aide, the report indicated the aide "did not believe that she needed to perform hand hygiene after touching the kiosk surface because she was only going to retrieve laundry and garbage bins which she considers 'dirty.'"
At 11:17 a.m. Aug. 11, it was observed there was no signage indicating personal protective equipment should be worn when entering the "red isolation zone," officials reported.
To address these deficiencies, officials said on Aug. 4 the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, The Rapid Response team from Geisinger and The Crisis State Staffing Resources Team were called to assist.
"During this time, our team continued to work its emergency plan and utilizing incentives, sister facility staff, agency personnel to fill the increasing number of support in all departments," the report noted. "It was not until Aug. 16 we got any supplemental staffing support from state personnel or National Guard."
COVID-19 testing has been conducted every four to five days at the facility since Aug. 18.
"The facility has implemented an appropriate infection prevention and intervention plan," according to officials. "They continue to be updated each day in accordance with residents current precaution and isolation requirements."
A separate report released by the DOH said the facility "failed to disseminate cumulative updates for residents, their representatives and families following confirmed staff infections of COVID-19."
During an Aug. 11 interview, officials said the facility's administrator reported that residents and their families could obtain information on COVID-19 from the center's website.
While a review of the website revealed the number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19, the report said it "did not indicate that the facility had 30 staff also test positive."
"The facility failed to take reasonable efforts to make it easy for residents, their representatives and families to obtain information regarding confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 as required," officials noted.
A third report indicated the facility "failed to have sufficient nursing staff, with the appropriate competencies and skills sets, to provide nursing and related services to assure residents safety and attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental and psychosocial well being of each resident."
During an interview conducted at 9:58 a.m. Aug. 15, officials reported that a nurse's aide said many residents diagnosed with COVID-19 "were complaining that they were too ill to eat and needed prompting to consume food and/or fluids." It was also noted that several were unable to be transferred out of a bed into a chair without ongoing supervision.
After a resident activated their call bell for assistance at 9:49 a.m. Aug. 14, the report indicated it took until 10:33 a.m. until a second staff member became available to help the nurse's aide assist the resident to the restroom.
At 12:33 p.m., a lunch tray was allegedly delivered to a resident while her breakfast tray had not yet been collected.
Two aides were reported to arrive for their shift at 11 a.m. Aug. 14, and spoke with a nurse's aide about what their assignments would be for the day.
Following a 10-minute conversation between the three, a nurse's aide reported that there "was no supervisor on this unit to direct the workforce."
"The interview with the three staff revealed they did not feel comfortable determining their assignments," officials noted. "This task distracted their attention from resident care needs."
Due to the pandemic, the report said nursing support from sister facilities, staffing agencies and the National Guard was provided to the facility.
"The staff provided for additional resident care needs, cleaning and room changes, answering call bells, therefore allowing nursing staff to feed residents in a timely manner, toilet as needed, awaken and provide a.m. care in accordance with the resident's preferred awakening time," the report noted.
Additional training was provided Aug. 11 on infection control practices, use of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 signs and symptoms and staff screening.
"Current facility staff have been brought back to work post their quarantine periods and provided a special training day by nursing personnel," the report noted.
Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, said any sanctions against nursing facilities are made public when they are finalized. No sanctions against the Milton facility were noted in a September report provided by Wardle.
He said a sanction is made public after being finalized in case there is an appeal of the sanction filed.
"This often can take a significant amount of time from when the sanction is first signed by the department to when it is finalized," Wardle said.
According to figures released by the DOH one week ago, 109 residents and 56 staff members of the facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since August. Thirty-three resident have died of the virus, an increase of one over the previous week.
The DOH lists the facility of having a capacity of 138 residents, with 39 residing there as of one week ago.
Updated numbers for the Milton center have not yet been released this week by the DOH. Wardle said numbers released Wednesday on the DOH website were not accurate. The accurate numbers are expected to be released soon.
