HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has introduced legislation designed to increase conservation and technical assistance for farmers, in order to further reduce pollution impacts on local creeks and streams.
“Agriculture is looked to for significant reductions to meet pollution reduction goals for the Chesapeake Bay and other major watersheds in the state,” Yaw said. “Nevertheless, almost one-third of our commonwealth’s streams do not meet standards for drinking, fishing or recreation, and agriculture remains one of the largest sources of impairment. To meet the challenges, I have introduced legislation to establish an Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program.”
The legislation, Senate Bill 1272, will provide for local county conservation districts (CCD’s) to directly receive and manage funding for agricultural conservation projects determined by local officials in order to significantly improve local water quality. Modeled after the state’s Dirt and Gravel Road Program that apportions funding to CCD’s based on a formula that considers relative volumes of dirt roads and impaired streams in each district, the program would apply similar criteria in driving targeted dollars to areas with the highest need for improvement. CCD’s would work with participating farmers and landowners to determine the best management practices that will work best for their area.
Senate Bill 1272 has been referred to the Senate Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.