McEWENSVILLE — As Sue Yost stood at the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library’s front counter checking in returned materials, library Director JA Babay noted that it’s been good to finally allow patrons to step inside the library again.
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused libraries across the state to be shut down in March, the Montgomery House library recently reopened its doors to patrons.
“It’s so nice to see everybody (again),” Babay said.
Like all Pennsylvania libraries, Babay said the library in McEwensville had to develop its own plan to guide its reopening.
“Every library has a different situation and plan,” Babay said. “We have, in place, a documented policy, board approved, for reopening.”
In May, the library started offering curbside pickup of materials ordered by patrons. Although patrons are now allowed to step inside the library again, curbside pickup will continue to be available.
Since starting to offer its curbside pickup in May, the library has expanded its hours of operation. It is now open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Friday.
“We will be able to be open (for additional hours), and offer additional services as the (coronavirus) numbers stabilize,” Babay said.
Currently, only two patrons are permitted in the library at one time. Patrons, who must be masked, are limited in what they can do inside the facility.
“We have isolated things you can look at and browse,” Babay said. “You keep us safe, we keep you safe.”
New books are able to be browsed, and patrons can check out material ordered in advance, or items they pick out when visiting the facility.
Patrons can also have documents copied or printed, as well as faxed.
“Our public computer stations are not available just yet,” Babay said. “Our public WiFi is (available).”
As the coronavirus numbers stabilize, Babay said it’s important for the library to do as much as it can to serve the community.
“We want to be able to provide services, especially since everybody is trying to stay local,” she said.
Babay stressed that the library is currently following multiple safety precautions, including placing all returned materials in quarantine for three days.
Staff members must have their temperatures checked at the beginning and end of each shift.
“The staff, their work stations are set up to be socially distanced,” Babay said.
She also noted that the library’s summer reading program, which has three components, is going well.
One component, an old-fashioned book log, has been particularly popular.
Through the program, participants are asked to read books, log what they read and turn the log in via Google Classroom.
She said participation in the log program has been on par with previous years. Readers were awarded p rizes in June.
The second component of the program, centering around JK Rowling’s “The Ickabog,” recently wrapped up.
Through that component, participants were asked to read daily portions of the book which Rowling released online.
They were then asked to answer questions about it on a worksheet created by Babay.
A third component of the program, thematic quests, continue.
The quests include such tasks asking participants to take selfies with municipal road signs located within the Warrior Run School District, and pitching a tent in their yards.
For more information on the library and services currently being offered, visit mghlib.org.
