MILTON — In these days of wide unemployment, many people can use a helping hand when it comes to food.
The Milton Panther Pantry in Milton is providing some of that needy food.
The Panther Pantry provides a weekend supply of nutritious foods for students when school lunch and breakfast is unavailable. The program operates with student and staff volunteers of the Milton Area School District and their families and funded mostly through donations from that group.
The Milton Rotary Club is helping during this time of need. The club has donated a total of $1,400 to seven organizations that are on the front lines in helping people as a result of the virus pandemic.
The Panther Pantry is one of those organizations.
Because the club cannot hold a weekly luncheon meeting (12:15 p.m. Mondays at the New Columbia Bonanza) it was decided to contribute that money to the organizations that provide health care and to groups that provide food to those In need.
The donations went to Evangelical Community Hospital, Greater Susquehanna YMCA, HandUP Foundation, Salvation Army, Milton Panther Packs, and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
The Panther Pantry is in need of more contributions to stock the shelves. Donations may be made to Milton Panther Pantry, care of Sharon Adami, Milton ASD, 700 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.