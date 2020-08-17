LEWISBURG — The federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has reported an increase of 14 confirmed active COVID-19 cases at Lewisburg Penitentiary.
Figures posted Monday afternoon on the BOP COVID-19 resource page included 29 current active cases among Lewisburg facility inmates. Three additional staff members have also been reported, raising the current number of confirmed active cases among staff to five.
Figures at the Allenwood Low and Allenwood Medium security facilities remained steady at one inmate and two staff respectively.
Meantime, a Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) Community Transmission Table updated Friday had Union County again in the "substantial" range of transmission.
The rating was based on a incidence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 residents in the most recent seven days or a greater than 10% percent positivity rate (PCR) in the most recent seven days.
Union County figures had a difference of 12 fewer confirmed cases in the most recent seven days ending Friday and a 4.1% PCR over the same period. But the incidence rate for the period was still 147.4 per 100,000 population.
School districts in Lewisburg and Mifflinburg have been looking at the figures and adjusting plans for opening. Both have delayed the first day for students and opted for models for instruction which would include both in-person and online learning.
Administrators and school directors at both districts hoped incidence rates would fall during the delay period. The delay could also give educators more time to prepare should "substantial" rates persist and a fully online learning model be put in place per state recommendation.
As noted in the previous week, Union County was the only county in the state to receive the highest designation after rating "moderate" during the week ending July 31.
