TURBOTVILLE — Even a global pandemic couldn't stop a traditional year-end celebration from being held at the Warrior Run High School.
Approximately one-dozen garden, antique and farm tractors were parked Monday morning in the high school parking lot, as members of the Class of 2020 gathered for one final celebration.
Principal Marc Walter said Tractor Day has been held for the school's graduating class annually for years.
The celebration is traditionally held during the final week of school, with students being allowed to drive their tractors to school. They then spend some time in the morning socializing around the tractors.
With restrictions on the size of permissible gatherings put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walter said Tractor Day could not be held until Northumberland County moved into the green phase of coronavirus recovery.
He noted that on graduation day, June 5, Northumberland County was announced to be moving into the green phase one week later.
With the change happening so close to the end of the school year, Walter said it was important to still schedule the traditional event to be held.
"It meant a lot to the kids to have this," he said.
Denver Beachel, who lives on a farm near Washingtonville, was glad the celebration was held. He was cooking bacon and eggs on a grill which he brought to the parking lot.
"This is one last chance to hang out with your friends," he said.
Beachel drove a Case Magnum farm tractor to the school Monday. He said it took about 20 minutes to drive the tractor to the school from his family's farm.
"This tractor just got done planting 600 acres of corn and beans," he said. "I got her all cleaned up to come here."
Lauren Watson, Warrior Run Class of 2020 president, was enjoying visiting with her classmates Monday morning in the school parking lot.
"This is part of the tradition at Warrior Run," she said. "To be able to have it, it really meant a lot."
Although the June 5 commencement ceremony was not a traditional one, Watson said it was special for the class members.
After the drive-thru ceremony at the school, she said a parade of vehicle carrying the graduates traveled through Watsontown, McEwensville and Turbotville.
Watson said numerous people came out of their homes to wave to and salute the graduates. She said the support from the community was important to the seniors as they wrapped up their time in school in the midst of the pandemic.
"That really meant a lot," she said, while speaking of the graduation-day festivities. "It exceeded my expectations."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.