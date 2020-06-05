LEWISBURG — In the interests of playng it as safe as possible, the owners of Ard's Farm decided to open their Outdoor Dining Area a few days after they could have.
The grand opening of the Outdoor Dining Area will be Thursday, on what will likely be the final day before Union County enters the green phase of pandemic recovery.
Outdoor dining was permitted in the last week of the yellow phase, but Kyle Ard, Ard's Farm owner, said the extra time to prepare would be a plus.
She noted that customers will start their visit the usual way before heading for the outdoor pavilion, an open-air area which is shaded from direct sun.
"You'll still come in and see the hostess," Ard said. "The hostess will seat everybody. We are making sure everything is spaced six feet apart of more."
There will also be disposable menus, and face masks will be requested at least part of the time.
"We're asking everybody to wear masks until seated," she said. "Once you're seated, of course, you can remove them."
Ard said customers need not be concerned about a cleaning surcharge.
"We are taking extra steps to make sure evreyting is wiped down really good," Ard noted. "Chairs will be wiped down between uses."
The dish room will also see extra sanitizing.
Union County was freed to enter the green phase of coronavirus restrictions last week. Friday was determined to be the first official day. Though the least restrictive of three phases, CDC protocol will still be observed.
For food service businesses, it has been a challenging few months even if they were determined to be "essential" businesses by the state.
"It required us to be creative," Ard said. "(We've) really paid attention to everything going on around us to make sure things are safe for our customers and safe for our staff."
Extra staff will be on duty to take care of the details.
"It will take a little bit of extra time to make sure everything gets sanitized between tables and things," she noted. "We want to be able to offer the same quality of service that we have in the past."
The Outdoor Dining Area has been used for large, private events. Ard noted that patrons will be in the open air, but under cover from rainfall and out of direct sunlight.
