HARRISBURG — Jacob Eichenlaub, of Mifflinburg, and Hannah Imgrund, of Lewisburg, took several first-place finishes during the Junior Beef Breeding Championships at the Pa. Farm Show.
Eichenlaub took first in the Shorthorn Open, Cow/Calf Champion, Summer Bull Calves, Early Spring Bull Calves, Champion Spring Bull Calf, Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf and Reserve Grand Champion Bull.
Imgrund grabbed first in Early Spring Yearling Heifers, Champion Yearling Heifers, Reserve Grand Champion Female, Reserve Champion Heifer Calf and second in Summer Heifer Calves and Early Spring Heifer Calves.
Other area finishes included: First, Ruth Stroup, of Kreamer, Sr. Heifer Calves; third, Marley Herman, Summer Yearling Females; second, Herman, Early Spring Yearling Females; second, Herman, Group of 2 Females; second, Megan Esewein, of Danville, Spring Bull Calves; second, Esenwein, Jr. Bull Calf Reserve Champion; third, Annabelle Rapp, of Paxinos, Late Spring Heifer Calves; first, Amanda Rapp, of Paxinos, Late Sr. Yearling Heifers and Champion Sr. Heifer; first, Austin Beiler, of McClure, Winter Heifer Calves and Champion Heifer Calf; third, Katherine Rapp, of Paxinos, Late Jr. Yearling Heifers.
