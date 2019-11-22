Turbotville elementary receives $10,000

TURBOTVILLE — Turbotville Elementary School Principal Nathan Minium admits to being surprised when he learned Dollar General would be making a “significant donation” to the school.
On Thursday, representatives from the store chain visited the school to present a check for $10,000, to be used for literacy education in the district.
Derica Marsh, a regional manager with Dollar General, said the store in Allenwood ranked in the top 10 among Dollar General stores nationwide in customer satisfaction.
Marsh said the store received the ranking by customers filling out surveys after patronizing the business.
With the ranking, the store was given $10,000 from the company to present to a worthwhile cause in the community, to be used for literacy education.
“We have a literacy foundation,” Marsh said, of the Dollar General corporation. “We make millions of dollars in donations to local schools.”
Lisa Corson, the Allenwood store manager, said the school was the perfect entity to receive the funding.
“This is awesome,” Corson said. “I love kids. We do a lot of community events at the store.”
Minium said the donation came at a perfect time for the school and its students.
“We talk about generosity, gratitude, during the month of November,” he said. “I couldn’t me more thankful (for the donation).”
Minium was in a state of disbelief when he first received a phone call about one week ago from Dollar General representatives informing him of the donation.
“I’m completely shock by the phone call and the amount of the donation,” he said. “For a school this size to receive a community donation (from a business), this is something we’ve never experienced.”
Staff will be evaluating how to utilize the funds in order for the students to receive the most benefit.
“We will continue our focus on improving every student’s literacy, reading benchmarks,” Minium said. “We will sit down with our teachers and see what our students need, our teachers need. We will look at books and texts.”
Minium noted that students involved in accepting the donation all live in the area of the Allenwood store.
After receive a $10,000 check, students stood briefly in the hallway, in front of the cafeteria, displaying the check so students and teachers would learn about the donation as the reported to lunch.
