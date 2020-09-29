SUNBURY — The Kid's Wednesday Youth Program will be held from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Oct. 7, at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland.
The program is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Face masks must be worn by participants.
For more information, call Jenny Daddario at 570-898-2934.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.