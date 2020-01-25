LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors agreed Thursday to replace worn-out clock, bell and intercom systems at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School.
The equipment from two different vendors cost more than $31,000 and replaced a system which administrators said at a previous meeting was unreliable and caused confusion when it was time to change classes.
SHI International of Somerset, N.J., will supply the bulk of the equipment, including 48 electric analog clocks at $147.29 apiece, 16 battery operated clocks at $113.82 apiece, cables, switches, intercom speakers and other items totaling more than $27,500.
A contract with BLAST IU 17 for software, a paging adapter and labor to install totaled $3,599.
Directors also agreed to spend $20,000 on 200 ‘emergency buckets,’ one for each classroom in the district.
The idea, directors explained, was to provide necessary items in case students are locked down in classrooms or sheltering in place for long periods.
Commercially available emergency buckets typically contain emergency food and water, toilet liners, toilet paper and disinfectant. The container itself may be used as a toilet.
Directors Tera Unzicker-Fassero and John Rowe were absent from the Thursday night meeting.
