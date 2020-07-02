TURBOTVILLE — Representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be meeting with officials from the Warrior Run School District to further discuss concerns which have arisen surrounding two driveways in front of the middle school.
As part of the process to have a new elementary school constructed on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, school board President Doug Whitmoyer said PennDOT required a traffic review of the property to be completed.
Through the study, he said PennDOT was unable to locate permits for two of the three driveways along Susquehanna Trial.
“They found no permits for the center driveway off of Susquehanna Trail, or the driveway in front of the (middle school) auditorium,” Whitmoyer said.
With the middle driveway, Whitmoyer said only right turns are being permitted onto Susquehanna Trial when exiting.
“We can tolerate that one,” he said. “That was posted that way for years... The lower (driveway) is where all the buses exit. They are telling us we cannot use that driveway.”
Maggie Baker, a spokesperson for PennDOT District 3, said PennDOT acknowledges there are many “unpermitted accesses” on driveways throughout the state. Typically, no action is taken unless prompted by another action.
“When PennDOT receives an application for a Highway Occupancy Permit (HOP), it reviews files to determine if there are existing permits for the location,” she said. “If there are existing permits on file, the proposed improvements are reviewed in the context of the original conditions approved in the original HOP.
“The application is also reviewed to determine if the proposed or current site conditions meet applicable design and safety criteria based on the condition of the impacted highway.”
According to Whitmoyer, PennDOT has asked the district to have a gate placed across that driveway near the middle school auditorium, which has been in place since 1956. That gate is to remain closed, except when traffic along Susquehanna Trail is signaled to slow from the posted 55 mph speed to the 15 mph school-zone speed, at the beginning and end of each school day.
He said the driveway could be kept open if the original permit for it can be located, or if the speed along Susquehanna Trail is reduced from 55 to 45 mph.
Baker said property owners along abutting state highways have a right of reasonable access to public roads.
“Along with this right is also a responsibility to provide continued safe and operationally sound access to motorists and a responsibility to not adversely affect the rights thru traffic have to safe and operationally sound highway movement,” she said.
According to Whitmoyer, a request by Delaware and Lewis townships to lower the speed on Susquehanna Trail to 45 mph was denied.
“If a municipality desires an existing speed limit on a state-owned roadway be lowered, they must first make that request to PennDOT,” Baker said. “The criteria to lower the speed limit is that a lower speed limit must be justified by an engineering study, in this case a speed study. PennDOT conducted a study and the study does not justify lowering the regulatory speed limit (on Susquehanna Trail).”
Baker said PennDOT is reviewing followup information provided by the school district’s engineer and “will meet with school officials and their engineering firm to find possible alternatives to design considerations.”
Whitmoyer said permits for the driveways may have been filed in a name under than the Warrior Run School District as initial construction of the school in the 1950s was a joint venture between several municipalities.
He’s asking anyone with information on the permits, or the names they may have been filed under, to contact Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack at 570-649-5138.
During a school board committee session held June 9, architects said they expect the new elementary building — estimated to cost between $35.3 and $38.7 million — to be complete by the start of the 2022-2023 school district.
