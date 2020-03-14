SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT - The World of Little League Museum and the Little League Stadium Gift Shop, located at the Little League International Complex in South Williamsport, will be closed to the public starting Sunday, through at least through March 28, coinciding with the 10-day period during which Pennsylvania public schools are closed.
Little League International made the announcement Saturday.
Officials said they will re-evaluate and consider when to re-open to the
public later in the month.
