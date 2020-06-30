LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Sunset Rotary and Community Corps held the annual changeover of club leadership on June 29.
Safely distancing at an outside location, Fred Teichman became the club’s 2020-2021 president.
Director Linda Woodward passed the gavel to Teichman. Historically, the gavel belonged to Teichman’s late father–in-law Paul Heim, a 50-year Rotarian with the Downtown Lewisburg Rotary Club.
The 2020-2021 officers were on hand for the evening.
In addition to Teichman, officers for the coming year include President-elect Peg Bouton, and directors Hank Baylor, John Kador, Mary Marshall, Karen Teichman, Rick Wible and Linda Woodward.
Lewisburg Sunset Rotary includes Rotary members and essential volunteers in the related Community Corps. The teams work together as one, supporting community needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.