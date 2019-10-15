WILLIAMSPORT — The third-round draw, against South Williamsport’s Lily Summerson, was going to be a difficult one for Milton’s Hannah Seebold as she attempted to reach the semifinals of the District 4 tennis tournament on Wednesday.
Seebold posted a win over Central Columbia’s Tessa Gill to open the tournament. She won the match 6-0 6-3, but it was challenging against the Blue Jays’ top singles player.
“It felt really good to pull that one off,” Seebold said of the win. “It was a lot tougher than when I played her during the regular season. She definitely improved a lot for Districts. She’s just such a sweet girl in general. I wouldn’t have wanted to play anyone else.”
Seebold won the opening set against Summerson, but just couldn’t contain South Williamsport’s No. 2 singles player for the match. Summerson appeared to get stronger as the match progressed and finished by winning the final two sets.
“I expected my third-round match to be a tough one,” Seebold said. “Lily (Summerson) is a really smart girl. That’s just the way it goes.”
Mifflinburg’s Abby Underhill defeated Lewisburg’s Hannah Castellan 6-1, 6-1, to open the tournament. She advanced to play the No. 2-seeded player in Loyalsock’s Kaitlyn Savidge, who advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Savidge then defeated Bloomsburg’s Emily Keyser, who knocked off No. 7 Saige Whipple of Montgomery to open the tournament.
Bloomsburg’s Dana Lee defeated Milton’s Haley Seebold 6-0, 6-2, in the opening round of the tournament before she advanced to take on Dorner, who has dropped just one game all season. Dorner moved Lee around an won the match 6-0, 6-0. Dorner then knocked off Hughesville’s Carlee Pepper to reach the semifinals.
“I felt like on Saturday my serves were really working for me,” Lee said. “I knew her forehand was her stronger side and I knew I could move her around. Against Dorner, it was absolutely challenging. You just have go into it with a smile on your face and just excited to play somebody new.”
Tessa Gill advanced to the second round and eventually fell to No. 3 Seebold. Gill knocked off Liberty’s Daina Dawes 6-0, 6-0, to open the tournament.
District 4 Singles Tournament
at Williamsport Area High School
First Round
No. 1 Olivia Dorner (South Williamsport) bye; Dana Lee (Bloomsburg) defeated Haley Seebold (Milton), 6-0 6-2; Hannah Ryck (Towanda) defeated Faith Milhalick (Muncy), 6-3 6-2; No. 8 Carlee Pepper (Hughesville) defeated Marianna Arnabar (Danville), 6-2 6-1; No. 5 Melina Vuocolo (Loyalsock) bye; Emma Kelchner (Central Columbia) defeated Brooke Bartlow (Montgomery), 7-6 6-3; Lauren Peck (South Williamsport) defeated Maria Helminiak (St. John Neumann), 6-0 6-0; No. 4 Lydia Barbour (Montoursville) bye; No. 3 Hannah Seebold (Milton) bye; Tessa Gill (Central Columbia) defeated Daina Dawes (North Penn/Liberty), 6-0 6-0; Daisy Ettinger (Selinsgrove) defeated Melanie Minnier (Shikellamy), 6-2 6-1; No. 6 Lily Summerson (South Williamsport) bye; Emily Keyser (Bloomsburg) defeated No. 7 Saige Whipple (Montgomery), 7-5 6-0; Megan Wattles (Cowanesque Valley) defeated Abigail Colton (Wellsboro), 6-2 6-0; Abby Underhill (Mifflinburg) defeated Hannah Castellan (Lewisburg), 6-1 6-1; No. 2 Kaitlyn Savidge (Loyalsock) bye.
Second Round
No. 1 Dorner (SW) defeated Lee (Bloom), 6-0 6-0; No. 8 Pepper (Hu) defeated Ryck (Tow), 6-2 6-4; No. 5 Vuocolo (Loy) defeated Kelchner (CC), 7-5 6-1; Peck (SW) defeated No. 4 Barbour (Mont), 6-4 7-6; No. 3 Seebold (Milt) defeated Gill (CC), 6-0 6-3; No. 6 Summerson (SW) defeated Ettinger (Sel), 6-4 6-2; Keyser (Bl) defeated Wattles (CV), 6-0 6-1; Savidge (Loy) defeated Underhill (Miff), 6-0 6-0. Quarterfinals
No. 1 Dorner (SW) defeated No. 8 Pepper (Hu), 6-0 6-0; No. 6 Summerson (SW) defeated No. 3 Seebold (Milt), 2-6 6-2 6-3; No. 2 Savidge (Loy) defeated Keyser (Bl), 6-0 6-0; Peck (SW) defeated Vuocolo (Loy), 6-4 4-6 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.