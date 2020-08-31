LEWISBURG — Motorcycle noise drew the attention of citizens and municipal leaders again this summer.
The issue revved up after the stay-at-home orders issued at the start COVID-19 pandemic began to lift. The return of motorcycle riders and other traffic was perhaps more noticeable to some following the extended time of quiet.
Noise complaints were noted at Lewisburg Borough Council, Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission meetings and elsewhere. Law enforcement has often replied to inquiries that they watch for altered and presumably louder exhaust systems as the most pragmatic way to issue citations that will stick.
Adding a bit of fuel to it all was a comment published in the Erie Insurance Company customer news blog suggesting motorcycle riders alter the exhausts of their bikes to make them seem louder.
“A Dozen Ways to Customize Your Motorcycle,” in the spring edition of Eriesense included a tip that “custom exhaust pipes can increase your bike’s horsepower and add great sound.” Heated handlebar grips, fresh paint, a new seat and saddlebags were also among the suggestions.
The comment caught the attention of a national advocacy group devoted to reducing noise pollution.
“I guess they are trying to appeal to motorcyclists to sign up for insurance with them,” said Ted Rueter, founder of Noise Free America: A Coalition to Promote Quiet (NFA). “Certainly (it is) at the cost of suggesting illegal activity and activity which is very bothersome to lots of other people I think is a very foolish move.”
Rueter noted the federal Noise Control Act of 1972 made it illegal to alter or remove equipment from a motorcycle for the expressed purpose of making more noise.
The suggestion was also critiqued by Mike Molesevich, founder of Molesevich Environmental LLC. He noted that traffic noise had long been bothersome to downtown Lewisburg residents and business owners.
“There are still people who are concerned about that,” Molesevich observed. “Noise is a form of air pollution. Taking exhaust mufflers from any vehicles, whether it is a motorcycle, truck or one of these muscle cars, is against the law. It is a violation of the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code.”
Molesevich also noted an Environmental Rights Amendment in the state constitution, which he said ought to be the catalyst for Lewisburg Borough Council and the mayor to come up with an ordinance which can be effectively enforced by police.
Mayor Judy Wagner agreed, noting some frustration with the number of times a noise ordinance idea has arisen but not been resolved. Wagner was hopeful the Planning Committee could come up with usable ideas but knew of none on the horizon.
Meantime, Matthew Cummings, Erie Insurance strategic communications, provided additional context for the comment.
“While the magazine article Erie published in April did not encourage readers to install illegal motorcycle equipment, we could have made that point more directly and again advised motorcycle owners — as we did elsewhere in the article — to always make sure that customizations are legal,” Cummings wrote in response to an inquiry. “We appreciate the information and perspectives members of (NFA) have shared with us and they will be considered as part of any future motorcycle content we produce.”
Talk of local noise ordinances has hinged on training, costs and reliable enforcement.
While an audio meter can be used, ideally at a distance of 50 feet from a noise source, it needs to be certified, calibrated and its operator trained. A proper meter to measure decibels produced may also cost several hundred dollars.
The issue of noise was recently brought to Mifflinburg Borough Council by residents of Fourth Street.
Mifflinburg Borough Council had what meeting minutes from June described as a “lengthy discussion” about vehicular noise. Jeff Hackenberg, Mifflinburg Police chief, was asked complete a study along Fourth Street and other parts of the borough with an audio meter which admittedly was not certified. Hackenberg noted in the July meeting of council that only three or four of the readings made could possibly have been violations.
To further test the system, Hackenberg said a motorcycle-riding colleague was measured using low, moderate and high throttle levels at a consistent distance. None of the decibel readings were violations, he said, and council agreed there was not enough evidence of a vehicular sound issue in Mifflinburg to warrant pursuing it further.
The police chief responded accordingly to the resident who had brought the matter to council.
