LEWISBURG — When a local craft partnership found virtually all of their events were canceled for the spring, they found themselves holding unfinished fabric.
Karen Teichman, partner with Christine Kershner Teichman in C and Ks Unique Creations, said they have since been making a protective item which has been much in demand. The demand increased last week when Gov. Tom Wolf called for “universal masking” in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We looked at our supply and thought we could actually do something to help,” Teichman said. “We started making really pretty face masks.”
In addition to the patterned face masks, Karen and Christine have made masks with insignia of the Navy, Air Force, Marines and Penn State University.
Teichman said at first they began donating the masks they made, but have since begun to ask for $5 plus shipping to almost cover the costs of fabric and elastic. She noted elastic is an item currently in short supply.
“We’re trying to do what we can to help,” Teichman said. “I was especially pleased this week when several orders came in from New Jersey. We know New Jersey is being hit very hard right now with the virus.”
The packet was shipped off Tuesday to the Garden State.
“For aesthetic purposes we have almost any design you might want,” Teichman said. “If you have a favorite hobby or something we might be able to help, although the supply is dwindling.”
Teichman said their masks were made of 100% cotton, rather than polyester, to allow for breathability.
“I leave a 2 to 3-inch opening at the top of each mask,” Teichman said of a feature which makes her masks different. “I encourage folding up a coffee filter and ironing it and then then cutting it to fit. (Then) working it work into the mask. It is something that can give you that extra layer of protection.”
Coffee filters were also easily replaceable.
Furnace or vacuum cleaner filters were not recommended, Teichman noted, for sometimes they contain fiberglass.
