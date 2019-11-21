Exchange hosting year-end show
BLOOMSBURG — For the sixth year, Bloomsburg’s Exchange Gallery hosts an end-of-year show with artwork by more than 150 artists.
The exhibit will run through Jan. 3 at the gallery, 24 E. Market St., Bloomsburg.
This year’s show features work by Bloomsburg University art professors and preschool children, as well as other artists. Nearly 400 pieces are now on the walls.
Student work from Berwick High School, Bloomsburg High School and Bloomsburg Middle School, Central Columbia Middle School, Greenwood Friends School, Mifflinburg High School and New Story in Berwick are included.
Sales start at the show’s reception.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours vary on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information about The Exchange, visit ExchangeArts.org or Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call 570-317-2596.
SU to present concert
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Department of Music will present a concert to showcase its student instrumentalists.
The event is free and open to the public.
The University Orchestra, under the direction of Jordan Randall Smith, visiting assistant professor of music, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Stretansky Concert Hall.
The orchestra will perform Clara Schumann’s “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” with soloist Naomi Niskala, associate professor of music at Susquehanna, among other works.
Lewisburg to stage ‘Beauty and the Beast’
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School will present “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door.
Elias center announces programming changes
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the Performing Arts, located at South Fifth Street and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg, has announced several schedule changes.
“Peter Pan” will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the play starting at 1.
The cost will be $10 for adults and free for children with a paid adult. The performance had been scheduled for Dec. 7.
An Elias Christmas program will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. The program replaces Christmas in the Parlor. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis food bank.
For more information, visit www.mifflinburgpa.com.
Church to host benefit concert
LEWISBURG — The Worship and Music Committee at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will present its annual Christmas Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
The concert will feature the West Branch Chorus and MusiCraft, a Celtic music group.
The chorus is comprised of approximately 25 men, who sometimes sing in barbershop style. Both groups will individually perform selections appropriate for the holiday season. They will combine to lead a Christmas carol sing-a-long.
A free-will offering will be accepted to benefit the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Pantry. Last year’s event raised more than $2,000.
Stories and music in Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE — The interactive performance storytelling event Stories on Tap will be staged at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, on the Susquehanna University campus.
Monica Prince will be the host of the event, with Juliana Brafa playing music between stories.
Interested storytellers sign up by putting names in a hat, and 10 are chosen throughout the night. Storytellers are limited to 5 minutes on stage, and will perform without the aid of notes. At the end of the night, the audience will vote for its favorite storyteller. The winner will receive a prize.
Susquehanna University Professor Matt Duperon’s “Daoism, Zen, and Authenticity” students will sign up to tell their own stories on the theme with a focus on moral failure and authenticity.
This is a free event.
For full event information, visit www.storiesontap.org.
‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood!’ screening to mark PBS anniversary
MOOSIC — The 50th anniversary of PBS will be celebrated with a showing of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood!” Sunday, Dec. 8, at Cinemark, Moosic. Doors open at 2 p.m.
David Newell, who played “Speedy Delivery” man Mr. McFeely on the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood, will open the screening with a presentation and will be available afterwards for photos and autographs.
Starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood!” is based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbor.
In honor of Rogers, attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite cardigan to the screening. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed.
Tickets are $30 each for VIA members and $40 each for non-members. All proceeds benefit VIA Public Media
Tickets are limited and can be purchased at wvia.org.
‘Nutcracker’ to be staged in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College music department and the St. John School of the Arts, in collaboration with the Community Arts Center (CAC), will reunite to celebrate the holidays with a presentation of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”
The show will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
This family friendly ballet is about a young girl who falls asleep after a Christmas Eve party at her home and dreams of a world where toys come to life, including her beloved Nutcracker who defends her from the Mouse King and his soldiers.
This production of “The Nutcracker” features a local intergenerational talent roster for the production, involving more than 200 artists of all ages.
Live music by Lycoming College students and local musicians, is under the direction of William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the music department at Lycoming College. Dancers will perform under the direction of Theresa Kendall, ballet and modern dance instructor at the Saint John’s School of the Arts in Williamsport.
Tickets range from $15.60 to $26 and can be purchased online at www.caclive.com or by calling the CAC box office at 570-324-2424.
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
WILLIAMSPORT — “Fiddler on the Roof” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
For more information, visit CACLive.com.
‘Won’t you ride along with me?’
WILLIAMSPORT — The “Won’t you ride along with me?” tour will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The production is a live tour version of the PBS Kids program “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
For more information, visit CACLive.com or call 570-326-2424.
