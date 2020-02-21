TURBOTVILLE — Weeks of studies about the Ancient Egyptian culture are culminating this week at the Warrior Run Middle School with cross-curricular activities which are allowing sixth-grade students to showcase what they’ve learned.
The two day “Egyptian Days” celebration wraps up today at the school, where sixth-grade students have been immersed in the Egyptian culture.
“Every year, the kids look forward to this culminating activity,” Nancy Mathna, a sixth-grade English Language Arts and science teacher, said. “It is a great way to have fun with what they have learned... What’s really nice about it is we do activities in ELA and science and not just social studies.”
She noted that the bulk of the studies about Egypt have occurred within social studies classes, but lessons learned apply to all areas of the curriculum.
The sixth graders attended school Thursday dressed in Ancient Egyptian garb. Activities included sampling Egyptian food, writing their names using hieroglyphics and other games related to the culture.
Lakesha Hauck brought a marble cake shaped like a pyramid to school on Thursday. She said the cake was made by her aunt.
Hauck, as well as other sixth-grade students, said they’ve enjoyed learning about Ancient Egypt.
“My favorite thing is learning about King Tut’s parents and siblings,” Hauck said.
Helen Wertz enjoyed various aspects of the studies.
“The history, the culture is very unique,” she said. “I really liked how they prepared for the after life, the mummification process.”
Like Wertz, MaKenzee Tallent has also enjoyed learning about various aspects of the culture.
“I like their gods and goddesses because their animals have power,” she said. “I liked learning about the kings and queens.”
Adrianna Bane was most impressed with learning about Ancient Egyptian farming methods.
“Learning the Egyptian culture and how they live every day is interesting,” she said. “I think it’s interesting how they farm.”
Bane noted that donkeys and mules were used for farming.
Lance Mayan liked learning about the construction methods used during the period.
“I liked learning about how they built the pyramids,” he said. “They carried all those stone block and laid them... They used sleds and boats and ramps (to carry the blocks).”
