WILLIAMSPORT — Milton’s boys soccer team wasn’t satisfied with just qualifying for the District 4 Tournament for the first time in 11 years, the Black Panthers wanted to get a win, too.
It’s been even longer since Milton last tasted victory in the postseason, and thanks to Carter Lilley and Tyler Hendershot the Black Panthers don’t have to wait any longer to experience that either.
Lilley scored four goals and Hendershot recorded a hat trick to lead No. 6-seeded Milton past No. 11 Williamson, 7-0, at Loyalsock Township High School’s Kenneth M. Robbins Stadium.
“(The win) was a lot of fun, and I thought we actually played really well. Especially in the first 20 minutes I thought we really passed the ball well,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “The win didn’t feel like a fluke to me. It felt legitimate, like we moved the ball. From my count, all of our seven goals had assists, too, like they were being set up by someone else, so I always love that when it’s not just us beating people 1-on-1. We were getting to the endline and dropping the ball back.
“I’m not sure if we’ve ever won a district match. If we did, it was in the early 2000’s. We had a team in 2007-08 — that was the last time they were legitimately in districts — and from what I understood they were the No. 1 seed two years in a row and they lost their first game both years,” added Milton’s coach. “Before that I’m not sure of the exact history, but I do need to find that out.”
Although they may not have exhibited many nerves prior to the game, once the goals started going into the net for Milton the Black Panthers (13-5-1) settled into their game quickly.
Milton took a 1-0 lead just 6:38 into the game when Carter Lilley scored his first goal of the match off an assist by Owen Yoder.
Just over 5 minutes later Hendershot got his first goal of the game by scoring off a helper from Ian Lilley.
“I was waiting for them to be really nervous, but they weren’t and I don’t know why,” said coach Yoder, who admitted he was nervous prior to the game. “Maybe it was because we had an early game. There weren’t the lights and there weren’t as many people here, and it seemed kind of like a regular game when we started, and I think that helped our nerves.”
By the midway point of the opening half the Black Panthers led 3-0 over Williamson (10-9) when Hendershot notched his second goal of the game after he received a perfect through ball from Carter Lilley prior to firing the ball into the top of net.
“We were all pretty anxious, but we handled it pretty well. Once we started getting more balls into the net, the game started to come to us naturally,” said Hendershot. “(My two first-half goals) helped a lot. Without (my teammates) I don’t think I would have scored. All of our goals came off assists, which was pretty nice. We were being a team, and without assists you can’t score goals.”
Then with 19:38 remaining in the first half the Black Panthers gained even more momentum following Carter Lilley’s second goal, which came off an assist by Owen Yoder after he stole the ball from a Williamson defender.
“I mean, my teammates set me up for most of my goals. It wasn’t just like me taking on the defense — it was just (my teammates) setting me up,” said Carter Lilley, who’s never scored four goals in a game before Wednesday. “That’s what I try to do with them, too, and it just seems like every time they set me up — it was a perfect ball. They made it so easy for me, and I just wanted to do it back to them and help them out.”
That teamwork carried over into the second half when Carter Lilley scored off an assist by Owen Yoder 9:27 in to get his hat trick.
Six minutes later Hendershot completed his hat trick after he received a perfect cross from Carter Lilley for what couldn’t be better described than as a pretty goal.
Carter Lilley later was the beneficiary of a nice cross from Ian Lilley to complete the scoring for Milton with 21:45 remaining in the game. After that, coach Yoder called off the dogs as he took all of his starters out of the game.
“I don’t like running the score up on people,” said coach Yoder.
Milton’s reward for winning its first District 4 playoff game in more than 11 years is a matchup against No. 3 Midd-West at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Central Columbia High School.
“Honestly, at the beginning of our season our goal was to make the playoffs, because we hadn’t done it in so long, and then hopefully get a good draw to win a game and keep building upward. We have four more years of kids that are coming up who are really good, so I don’t expect a drop-off at all,” said coach Yoder. “We actually have a lot of confidence (going into Saturday’s quarterfinal against Midd-West). I know the scores earlier don’t show it (an 11-0 loss on Sept. 12 and a 10-1 loss on Oct. 7), but we’ll be competitive. Maybe Midd-West will kill us, maybe they won’t, but we’re going to play a different way when we see them the next time.
“I think we can play loose, but we’ll see. I’m hoping we can surprise some people (on Saturday),” added coach Yoder.
No. 6 Milton 7, No. 11 Williamson 0
District 4 Class 2A first round
at Loyalsock Township High School
First half
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Owen Yoder, 33:22. Milt-Tyler Hendershot, assist Ian Lilley, 28:39. Milt-Hendershot, assist Lilley, 22:54. Milt-Lilley, assist Yoder, 19:38.
Second half
Milt-Lilley, assist Yoder, 30:33. Milt-Hendershot, assist Lilley, 24:41. Milt-Lilley, assist Ian Lilley, 21:45.
Shots: Milton, 19-2; Corners: Milton, 14-0; Saves: Milton, Colton Loreman, 2; Williamson, Josh Hultz, 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.