HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday afternoon showed an increase in confirmed new cases of COVID-19 totaled 24, with one new death reported in Northumberland County.
Statewide, cases rose by 843. One-hundred nine of those cases were reported in Centre County. Cases since March have now reached 153,397. Seventeen new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 8,079.
Confirmed new cases rose by 10 in Lycoming County, seven in Northumberland County, three in Snyder County, two in Columbia County and one in Union and Montour counties.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 858 cases (51 deaths)
• Columbia County, 837 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 614 cases (25 deaths)
• Union County, 429 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 233 cases (4 deaths)
• Montour County, 143 cases (5 deaths)
Updated long-term care facility data for local counties is as follows:
• Northumberland County, 7 facilities with cases, 264 residents, 76 staff, 44 deaths
• Columbia County, 3 facilities, 122 residents, 39 staff, 36 deaths
• Lycoming County, 10 facilities, 107 residents, 27 staff, 29 deaths
• Union County, 6 facilities, 17 residents, 7 staff, 0 deaths
• Snyder County, 1 facility, 47 residents, 7 staff, 2 deaths
• Montour County, 1 facility, 0 residents, 1 staff, 0 deaths
