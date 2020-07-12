MILTON — A shared love of baseball history forged a friendship which spanned decades between a former Milton Area High School basketball coach and one of his players.
Tom Woland, a 1968 Milton graduate, said he developed a bond with Dave Schrecengost while playing on the high school basketball team coached by Schrecengost.
Schrecengost passed away Sunday, June 7, in Moorpark, Calif., following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 77.
According to Woland, Schrecengost was hired to teach geography in Milton and to serve as the school’s boys varsity basketball coach.
“His first year here was ‘64-’65,” Woland recalled. “I played (basketball) for him for two years... Beyond being a coach, one of the things we discovered a common bond we had, was a real passion for baseball.”
Schrecengost graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington in 1960. There, he played basketball and baseball.
“Growing up out near Pittsburgh, (Schrecengost) was a huge, huge Pirates fan, and a huge, huge baseball fan,” Woland said. “We found out, while I was in high school playing for him, we both had a love of history and baseball trivia.”
The two would often try to stump one another with baseball trivia questions.
According to Woland, Schrecengost left Milton in 1969. He subsequently taught at Avenworth Senior High School and East Brady High School — both in Western Pennsylvania — before moving into a career in sales.
Schrecengost retired in 2011 as vice president of sales at Cambro Manufacturing. He and his wife, Sandy, moved to Moorpark in 2017 to be closer to family.
After he left Milton, Woland lost contact with Schrecengost until they were reconnected about 10 years ago through mutual friend Ernie Gromlich, also a former Milton educator.
“Ever since then, (Schrecengost and I) have been in contact with each other pretty regularly, with email, and primarily to exchange baseball trivia questions,” Woland said.
Four or five years ago, Woland said Schrecengost organized a reunion with his former Milton players, cheerleaders and fellow educators. The group met in Watsontown.
When Schrecengost died, his wife established The Buppa Scholarship Fund with Coach Ballgame, and organization based in Irvine, Calif.
According to Woland, “Buppa” was the name Schrecengost was given by his four grandchildren.
The Buppa Scholarship Fund accepts donations in $20 increments to support a boy or girl attending an evening program, or in $300 increments to support a boy or girl attending a summer camp.
“My hope would be we could get enough people to get $2,700 raised,” Woland said. “I thought that would be a cool thing. That would sponsor a whole starting lineup of a baseball or softball team, because of donations from the Milton area.”
The donations will support under-privileged children attending baseball camps offered through Coach Ballgame.
“This goes with the spirit of what Dave was all about,” Woland said. “He was very in to teaching young kids the aspect of baseball. We thought this would be a great way to do something (to honor him).”
Donations to The Buppa Scholarship Fund can be sent to Sandy Schrecengost, 13210 Shadow Wood Place, Moorpark, CA 93021.
For more information on contributing to the cause, contact Woland at 570-742-4223 or twoland@ptd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.