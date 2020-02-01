MILTON — Hanging on a classroom wall at the Professional Drivers Academy is the replica of an alligator, with tire tread on its back.
Shawn Reis, the new owner of the drivers academy, said the image was created by a past student of the academy as the result of a lesson on the importance of steering clear of the rubber from blown tires which could litter the roadways.
Along with the alligator, other old photos of the business continue to decorate the walls of the academy. Since closing on the purchase of the Professional Drivers Academy on Dec. 30, Reis said he has vowed to maintain the rich tradition of the business.
“It’s got a great reputation,” Reis said, of the academy. “We have a lot of large trucking companies that solicit from us weekly (for drivers).”
Reis, who lives in Loyalsock, was driven to purchase the business while enrolled in CDL training there in April.
“I had 20 years at John Powell Chevrolet in Williamsport,” Reis said. “I started there in the ‘80s. I started in the service department, moved to sales.”
From that job, he moved on to becoming a FedEx owner-operator. He also worked in sales and for UPS.
When looking for another career following his time working with UPS over a holiday season, Reis realized there was a great demand for CDL drivers. He opted to enroll in the eight-week training program offered by the Professional Drivers Academy.
During his second week in the program, Reis said it was casually mentioned to him that he should purchase the business.
He bought the business from Brick Kepler, who retired from being a third-generation member of his family working in the trucking industry.
In 1968, Kepler’s father Lou Kepler started Professional Drivers Service as a spinoff to a transportation company owned by Parce Kepler, Brick’s grandfather.
“We’ve changed nothing,” Reis said, of the academy. “We kept the course as is. We added instructors.”
Currently, five instructors work for the school.
Reis said the academy offers an eight-week class for drivers to receive a Class A CDL license.
The academy may be expanding, with Reis looking to add a training course for those wishing to receive a Class B CDL license.
Reis describes a Class B license being for those who wish to drive vehicles which are a step down from the tractor-trailer trucks, which require a Class A license.
Additionally, he said the academy will look at adding a third-party testing program. If the program is added, students will be able to take the test to gain their license at the school, rather than having to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
He said 97% of the school’s graduates receive a job in the trucking industry. Entry-level salaries range from $40,000 to $80,000 per year.
“For a $5,500 (Professional Drivers Academy tuition) investment, that’s not bad,” Reis said.
The reputation of the Professional Drivers Academy is what fully convinced Reis to assume ownership of it.
“It was a family owned business,” he said. “There was ethics, morals, honesty. You can go on and on.”
When considering schools to take his CDL training through, Reis reviewed online comments about various schools.
“I never saw one negative testimony about (Professional Drivers Academy),” he said.
When considering purchasing the business, he also researched its reputation.
“I was told a lot of drivers who graduate from here come back to visit,” Reis said. “At first, I thought it was a sales pitch.”
He quickly learned that graduates often stop by the school to share their career success stories.
“We currently do seven classes a year,” Reis said. “We are looking to grow that.”
When the current class of students complete their training, he said it will mark the 244th class to graduate from the academy.
