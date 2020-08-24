LOS ANGELES — Eddie Frierson, known locally for performing “Matty, An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson,” on the stage of the Campus Theatre, recently acknowledged parallels between today and Mathewson’s time over 100 years ago.
Frierson spoke days after the 140th anniversary of the birth of the charter member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. President of The Mathewson Foundation, Frierson spoke from his Los Angeles-area home.
He noted that Mathewson wrapped up his baseball career as a manager during an influenza pandemic much like the COVID-19 crisis. There was also egregious violence directed toward minorities in 1919, to the extent that “Red Summer” was the nickname given to part of that fateful year.
“After all the African-Americans came back from serving overseas in World War I, they truly thought things would be different and they would be treated differently,” Frierson said. “Instead, you go back in old newspapers all through the summer in every city and rural areas all across the country there were what newspapers described as ‘riots.’”
Frierson said the Army and white residents were active against African-Americans in towns which included Elaine, Ark.
“The official record is five people were killed,” Frierson said. “African-Americans at the time said over 550 (died). It is the worst ‘massacre’ in United States history, but nobody knows about it because it was in a little corner of Arkansas. It was really to ‘put people in their place’ and keep the peonage structure going of crop sharing and basically slavery by another name.”
Frierson said the Black Lives Matter movement and the current virus pandemic were similar in some respects to how things unfolded over 100 years ago. Yet there were also notable differences.
“The difference between the pandemic in 1918 and the one today is that one killed the most vibrant, healthiest and youngest people,” Frierson said. “The (age) 18 to 35s that had the strongest immune systems, their immune systems killed them by trying to attack that flu in their lungs.”
Coronavirus, Frierson observed, apparently attacks people with weaker immune systems such as seniors and other vulnerable populations.
“(History) doesn’t repeat exactly the same, but enough to where you are just kind of incredulous,” he said. “You’d think we would have known a little bit back in 1918-19. In October in 1918, 20,000 people died in one week in Philadelphia. They had bodies in the street because nobody took it seriously.”
Frierson said the people of St. Louis (Mo.) took the influenza of the day seriously enough to see a more positive outcome.
“Without saying ‘social distance’ and covering up, they did all that stuff,” Frierson said. “They had a much more mild outbreak.”
Baseball was played during the 1918-19 influenza, which Frierson said was generally dismissed as a wartime weakness rather than a serious illness. He attributed the deaths of about 50 million people in part due to public denial of the virus. Some considered it symptomatic of tuberculosis, the illness which eventually claimed Mathewson’s life.
Meantime, Frierson said the lore surrounding Mathewson included that he developed the lung condition because he came into contact with mustard gas in France after the end of the war.
“He got the flu on the boat over,” Frierson added. “In a way it was a saving grace for him. He was horrible on boats.”
Frierson added that Mathewson’s honeymoon after marrying Jane Stoughton, of Lewisburg, included a boat trip from New York to Savannah, Ga. Mathewson was reduced to barely functioning for a few weeks due to seasickness.
Frierson, a professional performer, voice actor and writer offered additional comments about maintaining a career during COVID and about baseball in the 2020 season. They will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal.
