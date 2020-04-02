LEWISBURG — Dr. Catherine O’Neil, Bucknell Student Health medical director, reported Wednesday that two students tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) did not have it.
Both students, O’Neill wrote in a letter to students, faculty and staff, were doing well.
Their tests were reported March 25. Reports of new tests were less likely.
“As the rapid spread of COVID-19 continues and testing becomes more widely available, Bucknell will not be announcing every suspected case related to campus,” O’Neill noted. “Please be assured that we will isolate and care for any student who has been permitted to remain on campus and is suspected to have COVID-19 and that we will contact all individuals who might have had close proximity to them.”
O’Neill implored the community to stay safe.
“The weeks ahead will determine the impact of the virus,” she wrote. “We must stay vigilant with social distancing and good hygiene to reduce potential transmission and flatten the curve.”
Acting quickly was important if COVID-19 was suspected. The letter noted students with permission to stay on campus who develop a fever a cough or have difficulty breathing were asked to cal Bucknell Student Health at 570-577-1401.
Callers will be asked screening questions and a staff member would determine if further testing was necessary.
