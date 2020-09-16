LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors agreed Monday night to a request for additional funds by the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA).
Matt Schumacher, EBT supervisor chair, said BVRA would get perhaps 10% extra funds during a challenging period, but only for demonstrated needs.
"We are going to help them," he said. "We are not going to let them collapse. We are going to get them through this and then hopefully they will get their programs up and running in the fall or the spring. Hopefully, they will be able to open the pool next year and get a full (year) out of gymnastics."
Schumacher credited Shirley Brough, BVRA executive director, for coming to supervisors with detailed financial projections. BVRA has also applied for a number of grants which he said could be helpful.
"The biggest thing is with this COVID and not being able to open the pool and not being able to do gymnastics is that like everyone, they are running out of funds," Schumacher said. "Their budget was based on life as we knew it, not now. (Brough) has got things under control."
Schumacher added that Brough would also approach Lewisburg Borough Council with a similar request. The BVRA annual budget is about $80,000.
The township approved a 20% tax credit program several months ago in view of financial hardships being suffered by residents. Schumacher said 957 out of 2,618 applications were sent back, with 851 checks written for property owners. He added that Bucknell University declined to accept a $4,000 credit, a gesture which was described as good to hear.
Meantime, Schumacher said Solicitor Pete Matson estimated that about $60,000 had been spent to date defending the township from action sought by Lewisburg Borough. Depositions would be the next step as the borough's appeal to the Court of Common Pleas for a declaratory judgement.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department practices and finances have been disputed by the parties for years in part due to the agreement which established the department.
