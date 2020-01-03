NEW COLUMBIA — At just 10 years of age, Jackson Kling could be described as a young entrepreneur.
Kling, a fourth-grade student at White Deer Elementary School, owns and operates a rabbit breeding business, which he calls Jackson’s Rockin’ Rabbits.
The son of Trent and Leah Kling, Jackson describes himself as a fifth-generation farmer. He will be exhibiting four of his rabbits in a competition today at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
“My mom, she showed rabbits,” Jackson said. “When I got to the point in 4-H where I could show rabbits, I started showing meat rabbits.”
He is a member of the Kelly-Ites 4-H Club.
“I started at 7, breeding (rabbits),” Jackson explained. “When I got to 8, I could show them.”
Trent and Leah covered all of the costs associated with Jackson’s start-up year of breeding rabbits. After the first year, Trent said the business was placed entirely in his son’s hands.
“His first year, we took care of buying all the food,” Trent said. “Now, it’s self-supportive. Now he’s helping his sister get started.”
Jackson’s 6-year-old sister Ashton is looking forward to when she’s old enough to exhibit rabbits in competitions.
Prize money from competitions, as well as proceeds from the sale of rabbits, are reinvested by Jackson back into his breeding business.
“Most (rabbits), we will sell to a meat buyer,” Jackson said. “You have to breed your rabbits to keep them producing.
“Our goal is to produce show and meat (rabbits),” he continued. “We want to have a nice quality to show and a good quality so we can sell them.”
Trent said his son is learning the value of hard work.
“We stop every morning before he goes to school to give (the rabbits) water,” Trent said.
After school, Jackson returns to further care for his rabbits.
“Agriculture is key to our existence,” said Trent, who is a career farmer. “There is so much that goes into it, life lessons and the business side… It’s a lot of hard work.”
While he has previously exhibited rabbits at the Union County West End Fair, this will be Jackson’s first year exhibiting at the farm show. His rabbits, which will be 70 days old today, will be entered into an open class which adults are also competing in.
“I’m excited,” Jackson said. “Hopefully I can win.”
