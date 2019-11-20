Even after a full day of patient care, Mark Seeley, MD, frequently makes the hour and a half drive from his home base in Danville to Geisinger Commonwealth Medical School in Scranton.
He serves as faculty adviser to members of the school’s Student Musculoskeletal Society, and he has made quite an impression on the medical students there.
Seven students from the group teamed up to nominate Seeley for the Everyday Hero Award. They shared stories of his willingness to dedicate time helping them develop their careers by offering research guidance or advice on a CV.
“The medical profession is not an easy one to navigate, especially for those who do not have family members or friends in the profession,” says Brad Garcia, a Geisinger Commonwealth medical student. “Dr. Seeley demonstrates what it means to serve as a physician, as a mentor, as a teacher, as a researcher, and as an overall awesome human being.”
When asked why being an educator and mentor is so important to him, Seeley shared that his mother, a retired physical education teacher, is his inspiration. “She approached each day of her career trying to make everyone around her better.”
When Seeley first started medical school at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, he hadn’t yet settled on a surgical specialty. In fact, his own experience working with a mentor was what led Seeley to his choice of pediatric orthopedic surgery.
While a medical student, he arranged to shadow Bill Mirenda, MD, chief of pediatric orthopaedics for the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute. “I fell in love with his approach to patients,” Seeley said.
That mentorship had such a profound effect on him that he ultimately returned to work with Mirenda following his residency at the University of Michigan and a fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Seeley treats many conditions in his current role – including pediatric sports, trauma, and congenital hip issues. “In a rural area, you treat everything,” he says.
He grew up in Troy, a rural community of less than 1,500 people located in the Northeast corner of the state. Once he completed his training, it was important to him to practice in a rural area where patients often have less access to sub-specialists.
He and his wife Andrea Seeley, MD, a pediatric geneticist at Geisinger, have established roots in Danville. The couple, who met on the first day of class in medical school, have three children with another on the way.
The Seeleys often work together on difficult patient cases. “Our patients benefit from our collaboration. Dinner conversation often turns into how our mutual patients are doing,” he said.
He takes a highly empathetic approach to caring for the children he treats. “It’s hard to earn a child’s trust,” Seeley said. And, establishing that trust is very important to him.
He also prioritizes building relationships with parents. “It’s extremely difficult for a parent to be in a position where someone is making decisions for your child,” he acknowledged. He is humbled that his patients’ families allow him to be part of the decision-making process.
Johanna Dungca, a Geisinger Commonwealth medical student who recently shadowed Seeley, was impressed by the consistent patient-centered care he provides. “After only one day of shadowing him in clinic, I saw how he made connections with the kids he cared for,” she said. “He would ask about school and sports. He took the time to ask about the parents’ feelings, and he made the kids smile.”
“While shadowing, one patient’s mother was in tears of joy as she told me: ‘Dr. Seeley saved my son’s life. He wasn’t supposed to be able to walk and he saved my son,’” Dungca shared.
Seeley’s schedule is a full one. He’s up by 4:45 most mornings. His day starts early with patient rounds, and he sees patients in his clinic until late afternoon.
And, despite the long days, he brings the same energy and passion to his teaching role that he has for his work with patients.
In addition to teaching medical students and residents, he advises Bucknell University mechanical engineering students. He takes on four students each year, and they work to design a solution to a problem Seeley encounters frequently within his patient population.
Last year, the engineering students designed an elbow brace for patients that also controlled a video game. The brace provided Seeley with valuable information on range of motion.
“When you watch the excitement in their eyes, it’s so rewarding,” he said of his work with Bucknell students.
“I’m literally living my dream,” he said. And, he is inspiring the next generation to do the same.
