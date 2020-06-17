DANVILLE — Geisinger President and CEO Jaewon Ryu, M.D., has been named to Modern Healthcare’s list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. This is the second straight year Dr. Ryu has made the annual list.
Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives listing honors physician and nurse leaders working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential.
Nominees were selected based on actions they took this year to help their respective organizations achieve or exceed financial, operational and clinical goals; steps they took to establish or contribute to a culture of innovation and transformation on local and national levels; and examples of how they have addressed the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim of improved community health, a better patient experience and lower costs. Judging for the final ranking consisted of reader voting and input from Modern Healthcare senior editors.
As part of his selection to the prestigious list, Ryu was recognized for his efforts in expanding community care programs and a patient-first approach to care.
Ryu, who was named Geisinger’s interim president and CEO in November 2018 before being formalized as the leader of the organization in June 2019, has led a redesign of the health system’s primary-care operations by creating an environment where clinicians are freed up to spend more time with patients.
