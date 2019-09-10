HARRISBURG — Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced last week that 98 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 156th graduating cadet class.
The ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 28 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Zachary M. McKeehan, of Huntingdon County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Seven cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:
• The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Zachary M. McKeehan, Huntingdon County and Richard E Whitehouse Jr., Lancaster County
• The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Jeffrey J. Miller, Luzerne County
• The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Stephen M. Fullwood, Allegheny County
• The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Sean T. Dougherty, Delaware County
• The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Brandon D. Marshall, Butler County
• The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Steve R. Ross, Lawrence County
The graduates have been assigned to the following local troops:
Troop F, Emporium
Mick J. Johnson of Warren County
Israel T. Moore of Providence County, Rhode Island
Troop F, Mansfield
Luke J. Handwerger of Potter County
Troop F, Milton
Tyler D. Arbogast of Snyder County
Richard W. Camerer of Clinton County
Troop F, Selinsgrove
Samuel L. Kuhns of Snyder County
Kevin M. Shields Jr. of Pike County
