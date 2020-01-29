LEWISBURG — Hard work and dedication were words which were repeated throughout the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA’s annual dinner meeting as a number of awards were presented to those who give their time and talents to support the organization’s mission of serving the community.
Carol Yost, Milton YMCA board vice president and a member of the GSV YMCA corporate board, was presented with the Samuel S. Fisher Award For Distinguished Service.
Ron Marshall, Milton YMCA executive director, said Yost became involved with the YMCA nearly three decades ago as her children attended child care services while she worked out in the fitness center.
“Growing up, Carol was provided exceptional guidance from her parents,” Marshall said. “Her father, Chuck Stahl, has also served on the (YMCA) branch and corporate boards.”
He said Stahl instilled the importance of service in Yost.
“Her late mother, Joyce Stahl, has blessed Carol with her desire to always help others whenever possible,” Marshall said.
In accepting her award, Yost noted that her father once received the same award.
“I know the dedication my dad put into his years of service,” she said, following the meeting. “He and my mom were very dedicated… I am glad to follow in their footsteps.”
Another longtime member of the Milton YMCA board, Lynn Mabus, received a Special Recognition award.
Norm Jones, president of the GSV YMCA corporate board, said Mabus has been a dedicated YMCA volunteer for decades.
“We really could not have the success that we have in Milton without him,” Jones said.
He also described Mabus as being the Milton YMCA’s “unofficial historian” as he has gathered newspaper articles and other memorabilia which highlight the branch’s history.
While Yost and Mabus have spent decades serving the YMCA, others recognized for their dedication are relatively new to the organization. Cameron McLeroy received the Lewisburg Branch Staff Recognition Award.
In presenting the award to McLeroy, Lewisburg YMCA Membership Director Wanda Miller said McLeroy has been employed by the organization for less than one year.
“He is always willing to work extra shifts, come in early or stay late to help with whatever is needed,” Miller said. “Cameron is a natural at making members feel welcome, heard and important. Many of our members and staff comment how much they appreciate his kindness, his helpfulness and his work ethic.”
Like McLeroy, Rachel Weller was described as going “above and beyond what is expected from her several positions” at the Milton YMCA. She was presented with the Milton Branch Staff Recognition Award by Child Care Director Jody Reuss.
“Rachel has gone on day care field trips, swims with the kids and fills in the gaps when a staff member is needed to meet state guidelines with the (child care) ratio,” Reuss said. “Rachel is an employee who will do anything we need for the betterment of the Milton YMCA.
Those to receive awards on Tuesday were: Beth Confer, Charles B. Degenstein Award; Diana Toccket, Distinguished Service Award; Carol Yost, Samuel S. Fisher Award For Distinguished Service; Dr. John Gotaskie, Past President Recognition; Sandra Cromley, Volunteer Recognition Award; Kyra Brosious, Volunteer Recognition Award; Michael Gresh, Student Service Award; Rachel Weller, Milton Branch Staff Recognition Award; Jennifer Berry, Sunbury Branch Staff Recognition Award; June Bergen, Mifflinburg YMCA Center Staff Recognition Award; and Cameron McLeroy, Lewisburg Branch Staff Recognition Award.
Staff members were recognized for various milestones of service. They include: Joanne Norris and Sheila Packer, 25 years; Joyce Engle and Jody Reuss, 20 years; Dianne Covert, 15 years; Kami Bickel, Terri Fisher, Martha Frey, Angela Haines, Dawn Hite, Colleen Kerber, James Sanders, Amanda Smith and Ronda Snyder, 10 years; and Rachel Attinger, Rebecca Bausinger, Michala Buck, Debra Gottshall, Keith Heddings, Jacquelyn Lorson, Matthew Masevicius, Angela Mowery, Adrienne Smith, Kristy Truitt, Jeremy Walter and Lauren Wenrich, five years.
Jerome Barsh, who has been enrolled in the Sunbury YMCA Martial Arts Program since 1983, was recognized. In December, Barsh received a Kung Fu Black Sash.
Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker spoke during the meeting.
Aucker described herself as being “the right person in the right place at the right time to broker” the deal which led to the recent creation of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center Powered by Evangelical and Geisinger.
Aucker said being involved with the joint venture which led to the transformation of the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness into a YMCA branch supported by the two area hospitals completed a circle in her life. She worked for the Sunbury YMCA from 1984 until 1986.
She said collaborations will be a key to the success of various organizations in the future.
“When we come together, it’s better,” Aucker said. “With this, that’s what I’m most proud of. We each have a strength that we bring into this. You can do so much more when you do something together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.