MIFFLINBURG — The lack of snow certainly did not keep hundreds of people from enjoying Snowfest activities Sunday at R.B. Winter State Park.
Snowfest has been a tradition at R.B Winter Park for 24 years. Although I was looking forward to the possibility of trying snow shoeing or cross-country skiing, all snow-related activities were replaced with ones that were more suitable to the weather.
I started my visit by watching the 3.5-mile trail race. I knew a few people who were running so it was fun to cheer for them on what ended up being quite a challenging course even without the snow. I was impressed with how many runners were up for the challenge.
In addition to the trail race, there was also a group bike ride organized by the Bald Eagle Mountain Bike Association, and a guided nature walk.
For those looking for an activity that was less physically active there were demonstrations on fly-tying, tapping maple syrup, and winter search and rescue using K-9s. You could also cozy up by the indoor fireplace and listen to Pa. mountain legends, folktales, and folklore, which included stories about mountain lions, wolves, Indians, ghosts, and witches!
During my visit I learned a little bit more about owls (like why their heads are shaped in a way that allows them to gather sound) from the Owls of Pa. program, and I was also introduced to the art of “Forest Bathing,” which is an Asian wellness practice to awaken your senses in the winter woods.
All of the activities were family friendly and throughout the park there were even craft tables for the little ones to make and take a winter project. Of course no visit to Snowfest would be complete without a picture with Smokey Bear and his friendly forest ranger who were on hand to give safety tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.