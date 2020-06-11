ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recently announced its dean's list for the spring semester.
To be named to the list, students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.
Local students named to the list include:
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Garrett Becker, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
• Luke Burrows, of Watsontown, a graduate of Warrior Run High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science.
• Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Physical Therapy in exercise science and physical therapy.
