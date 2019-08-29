PSU Pig Roast in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — More than 200 local Penn State fans wore their blue and white under beautiful blue skies along Penns Creek Sunday in New Berlin for the 40th annual family Pig Roast.
They were celebrating the start of Penn State football and awarding scholarships to four local college freshmen. Former Penn State football player, Adam Breneman, was featured as a guest speaker and the Nittany Lion and the PSU cheerleaders also made an appearance.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State alumni association offers this event to rally fans, enjoy a meal and the many raffles.
The scholarship recipients, each receiving $1,000, were Alexa Hackenburg and Anna Harter, both from Mifflinburg, Dylan Farronato from Lewisburg and Madison Newell from Selinsgrove.
The club also supports four endowed scholarships for students excelling at any of the Penn State campuses. Club President Curt Rothermel expressed how the continued support of alumni and friends leads to networking opportunities for those choosing a Penn State education.
