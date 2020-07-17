Saturday, July 18
• Fireman’s Relief Carnival, noon to 10 p.m., Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Bloomsburg. bloomsburgfair.com.
Saturday, July 25
• Drive-thru chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Crossroads Church of the Nazarene to benefit youth ministry mission trip, preorder at 570-473-1724. ($)
• Drive-thru chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Potts Grove Fire Hall, off of Route 642 between Milton and Danville. ($)
Wednesday, July 29
• Chicken barbecue, 4:30 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
Saturday, Aug. 1
• Jellyfish Discovery, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 15, Lewisburg.
Sunday, Aug. 2
• Union County West End Fair, 10 a.m. opening, Union County Fairgrounds, Laurelton, runs daily through Saturday, Aug. 8. www.ucwef.com.
• My Feelings Plate, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
Wednesday, Aug. 12
• Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
Saturday, Aug. 15
• Think Like an Engineer, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
Saturday, Aug. 22
• New Berlin Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the center of New Berlin, safe and socially distanced crafts, foods and activities, www.newberlinpa.com.
• Summer’s End Sunflowers, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
• Chicken barbecue, 3 p.m., Washingtonville Fire Company, Strawberry Ridge Road, Washingtonville. ($)
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• Toddler Time, 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.