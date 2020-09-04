CSO to open Delaware Township office

WATSONTOWN — Andrea Herb has watched firsthand as a homeless single mother has turned her life around.
Herb, housing supervisor for Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO), said the organization worked with the woman to help her find a place to live.
“She is now full-time working, and working toward buying her house for the first time,” Herb said. “She went from renting a house to looking to buy a house. She is in a GED program. She is very proud of everything she’s done.”
She said the woman exemplifies the success stories which have come about as a result of CSO’s work.
Stacie Snyder, CSO’s community action administrator, said the organization has 77 employees. It’s based in Shamokin and serves Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties.
The organization receives federal, state and local funding to operate.
“People come to us when they’re having a hard time paying their rent, they’re being evicted or they’re homeless,” Snyder said.
“We work with individuals who are looking for assistance to help with rent and utilities and food... and who need some guidance and support to make their payments on time,” she added.
In addition to its Shamokin headquarters, Snyder said CSO shares office space with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way in Sunbury, and has an office in the Milton Senior Action Center on Filbert Street. Within the next couple of months, CSO will also be opening an office in the Delaware Township Municipal Building.
“We want to be accessible to everyone throughout the county,” Snyder said. “We realize they might not have transportation and can’t come to Shamokin or Sunbury. We want to expand to (best serve) all parts of the county.”
Herb said homelessness is a problem in the region.
“They are hidden homeless,” she said. “That would be living in a car, so no one would know they are homeless.”
Herb added that they may also be living under a bridge, a vacant building or other hidden locations across the community.
She said CSO does outreach events to try to identify those in the community who are homeless.
When an individual is identified as homeless, Herb said it may take some time for those with CSO to build up trust with them.
“We’ll try to get them immediately into a hotel or shelter so they have somewhere to stay,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is to get them an apartment, and get them to self-sufficiency.”
Herb said CSO can assist with a security deposit and “first couple of months” rent for a place to stay.
“We work toward getting them a job and everything else,” she said. “Once they have a secure place to live, everything falls into place.”
CSO once helped an upper Northumberland County man secure his first apartment, Herb recounted.
“He was hidden homeless, right out in the open, people didn’t even know,” she said. “He is thankful... He (now) works a full-time job and was able to get his own vehicle. We have had different success stories.”
Currently, Snyder said CSO is operating a Rent Relief Program, to assist individuals who are unable to pay their rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the eviction moratorium being lifted, people will begin to see eviction notices coming through,” she said. “If people aren’t able to pay the rent they haven’t been paying, likely since March, we have the resources to help them.”
She said anyone struggling financially, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, should contact CSO.
“Everyone who comes to us, we take the time to triage them, ask the questions,” Snyder said. “If we are not able to help them, we have our partner agencies in the county we would refer them to.”
Among its services, Snyder said CSO manages 10 food banks across Northumberland County, in partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
She noted that the Neighbor Helping Neighbors program which operates out of the Delaware Township Municipal Building is among the food pantries that CSO amanages.
“We work with local nonprofit organizations, such as faith-based organization, Salvation Army, HandUP Foundation, “ Snyder said. “We supply food for the pantries, with state and federal funding.”
Emergency food items are also available.
Anyone who thinks they may benefit from CSO’s services, or to refer someone to the organization, should call 570-644-6575 ext. 171.
