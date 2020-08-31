LEWISBURG — Construction begins this week on a new addition and renovation project at the Public Library for Union County.
The project will relocate and expand the children’s area, provide quiet and convenient spaces for adult library users, and create operational efficiencies.
A 1,150 square-foot addition to the south front of the building and renovations of existing space will create a new Children’s Library, which will include children’s collections, programming space, an ADA compliant family restroom, storage, a service desk, and seating areas where adults and children can sit and work together.
Adult materials, including magazines and newspapers, large print books, DVD and books on CD will be moved closer to the library’s main entrance. Throughout the library, new seating, tables, outlets and counters will facilitate work, technology use and collaboration. A reconfigured check-out desk will maximize space and adapt to changing methods of providing services.
“This renovation and expansion will help the Public Library for Union County to provide essential programs and materials for the education of children and will make it easier for adults to read, connect, work and relax,” said Don Adams, library board president. “The benefits of this renovation and expansion have been further magnified by our recent need for social distancing. Safe, flexible and separate areas are critical to providing all ages space to learn, connect and build relationships essential to lifelong learning and community vitality.”
Anticipated completion of the project is Spring 2021. The contractors selected for the project are HEPCO, general contractor; Tra Electric, electrical contractor; and LTS Plumbing and Heating, HVAC and plumbing contractor.
Over the past five years, the Public Library for Union County has experienced increases in:
• program attendance by families and young children
• demand and use of meeting/programming space for all ages
• technology usage by both library users and staff
In the fall of 2019, the library was awarded a $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund Grant for this project. Union County acts as the fiscal agent for the Keystone Grant.
The Public Library for Union County is located at 255 Reitz Blvd. in the Brookpark Farm development. The library along with the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the West End Library in Laurelton, comprise the Union County Library System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.