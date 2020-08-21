HARRISBURG — County-by-county COVID-19 figures were released at Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
Union County remained in the "substantial" range with an incidence rate of 158.8 per 100,000 population over the previous seven days. The range would support a Department of Education (DOE) recommendation that schools in the county be conducted remotely.
However, the 5.9% positivity rate (PCR) for the previous seven days remained "moderate," which would support either blended learning or a full remote instruction in public schools.
Eight additional cases were reported in the week ending Thursday with an increase of 2.5 average daily hospitalizations over the same period.
Union County has no patients on ventilators according to the DOH.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there 33 cases of COVID-19 confirmed active among inmates at USP Lewisburg, and eight active cases among staff members.
COVID-19 figures for Northumberland County over the same period through the one-week period ending Thursday had eight fewer confirmed cases from the previous period. The incidence rate per 100,000 population was at 72.5 and the PCR was 7.3%.
The incidence rate and PCR were both in the "moderate" range, supporting either blended learning or a full remote instruction in public schools.
Separately, the DOH confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 33 over a six-county area, based on data released Friday.
Confirmed new cases rose by 11 in Lycoming County, seven in Northumberland County, six in Columbia County, and three each in Union, Montour and Snyder counties. One new death was reported in Union County.
Statewide, 693 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total since March to 127,633. Twenty new deaths were reported, bringing the total since March to 7,558.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 555 cases (22 deaths)
• Union County, 330 cases (3 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 441 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 475 cases (35 deaths)
• Snyder County, 115 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 106 cases (3 deaths)
