MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors have adopted a $33 million spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The budget contained a property tax increase to 13.32 mills. The 0.44 mill increase was approved at a previous meeting. The increase was the maximum under Act 1 of 2006.
Each mill represents a dollar amount of tax owed per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a property owner with an assessment of $100,000, the new rate would mean a tax bill of $1,332 annually.
Revenue was projected at $32.7 million, with the shortfall made up by use of the fund balance. The approval at a Tuesday night online meeting was without a dissenting vote.
Director Amy Wehr asked Tom Caruso, business administrator, what the board would do if costs dramatically changed in the fiscal year ahead.
The model for transportation, Caruso gave as an example, could be an area where double or triple the projected expenses could arise. He said a decent fund balance reserve could be used to help defray added expenses.
“In light of COVID, nobody really knows what that model will look like,” Caruso added. “Back in October when we developed this budget, then moved through the winter and into the spring, it was based on predictable and historical (figures).”
Elsewhere, the board approved elimination of penalties for late tax payments, as long as they were paid in full and by Dec. 31.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel told the board a biomass boiler at the middle school was being delivered ahead of schedule. Photos would be posted on the district website.
Lichtel added the PIAA was still working on sports health protocol, but fall sports would happen in some form. The board chose to only approve fall coaches, with winter coach approval on hold until August. Approval of coaches was previously tabled.
