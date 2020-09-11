HARRISBURG – After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) moved Potter County to drought warning status and added three counties — Elk, Lycoming, and Tioga — to drought watch. There are now 18 counties on drought watch: Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, and Tioga.
Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
Potter County residents are asked to reduce their individual water use 10-15 percent, or by six to nine gallons a day.
A drought emergency has not been declared for any county.
