Nursing facility residents getting up-close visits

MILTON — Innovative booths designed and built by two employees are giving residents of both the Watsontown and Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers the opportunity to have up-close visits with loved ones.
Terri Greiner, director of admissions and marketing for both the Watsontown and Milton centers, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “very confusing and very lonely” time for residents. Visitors are still not permitted inside of the two facilities in order to mitigate the potential exposure to COVID-19.
“It’s hard for a lot (of residents) to understand why, why they haven’t been able to see their family,” Greiner said. “We started out with Zoom and Facetime (visits). Though it was nice, it just wasn’t the same.”
Together, Greg Miller of the Watsontown facility and Jen Gresh of the Milton facility brainstormed and came up with the design and construction of booths which are now used during visits.
The booths are on wheels, and feature a window area which Greiner describes as being “stronger than plexiglass.”
“Rick Wolfe, from Watsontown Glass, helped us with that,” she said. “It’s kind of like (the material) they use for face shields on motorcycles. It’s really, really good quality.”
The booths are set up outside of each facility. Visitors stay on one side of the both, and they can see their loved ones who are brought out to sit on the other side.
Both facilities started using the booths in early June.
“After every visit, they are wiped down completely and prepared for the next visitor,” Greiner said. “These booths are used nonstop. The activities director in Milton, for the first two weeks, she had over 100 visitors. The only time they’re empty is when they are wiping the entire booths down.”
Use of the booths has been emotional for residents, their loved ones and staff.
“The smiles and tears, it has meant everything,” Greiner said. “I’ve actually been coming in and out of the building (during visits). It makes me cry. It’s so moving.”
Being able to have in-person visitors has been good for the residents.
“It’s so heartwarming to see the residents smile and be happy, have that to look forward to,” Greiner said. “The residents are our family. We have tried to step it up, more so now, to give them that extra love and attention.”
She noted that anyone who plans on visiting a resident must make an appointment in advance by contacting the respective facility.
For appointments at the Watsontown facility, call Kristin Williams at 570-538-2561. For appointments with residents at the Milton facility, call Devin Heimbach at 570-742-2681.
The appointments are held in 15- to 20-minute increments, with 10- to 15-minutes allowed between appointments in order to sanitize the booths.
Greiner also noted that members of the community have shown great support to both the Watsontown and Milton centers throughout the pandemic.
“We’ve had community members make donations of snacks, send cards and letters to the residents,” she said. “We are so blessed... Thank you to the community for being so supportive of our buildings. It takes a team, a team to love and care for these folks.”
