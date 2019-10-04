When NASCAR announced it would be switching the fall Charlotte race from the speedway’s oval to infield road course (dubbed the roval), I criticized the move. I still believe if the series is racing in the heart of “NASCAR country,” the events should be held on oval tracks.
If you’re a regular reader of this column, you also know I prefer IndyCar races that are held on high-speed ovals. In fact, I’m dismayed — maybe even angry — that so many great oval tracks have been removed from that series schedule in recent years.
So what was my favorite part of last week’s events on the Charlotte roval? Watching the online video of two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden steering his open wheel car around the roval on Friday afternoon.
As I watched the footage of Newgarden wheeling his car around the roval I said to myself “it sure is good to see an IndyCar back on the track at Charlotte.”
IndyCars first raced on the oval at Charlotte in a 1997 event that attracted more than 70,000 spectators. I was at that race and have deemed it one of the two best automobile races I have ever attended. The other was the 2011 NASCAR season finale at Homestead, where Tony Stewart beat Carl Edwards to the victory and the championship.
The 1997 Charlotte race was a thriller, although Stewart pulled away from the field in the opening laps until experiencing mechanical problems. The battle for the victory came down to a dual between Billy Boat and Buddy Lazier. I will never forget watching Lazier drive his car through the front-stretch grass while passing Boat for the lead in the closing laps.
In fact, the maneuver was deemed by many as a much more thrilling move than Dale Earnhardt’s famed “pass in the grass” in the tracks NASCAR all-star race years earlier. Though Earnhardt didn’t actually pass anyone for position when he dipped his wheels into the grass.
IndyCars returned to Charlotte in 1998. I also attended that race and will always remember watching Kenny Brack drive from the back of the pack to the front in the closing stages to claim his first career victory in a car owned by the legendary AJ Foyt.
Fortunately, I was not at the 1999 race — I opted to take in the series contest in Dover that year. IndyCars never returned to Charlotte after a wheel from a crash flew into the stands in 1999 and killed three spectators.
I believe if IndyCar and Charlotte Motor Speedway could come to an agreement for the track to host IndyCars on the roval, the race would be well attended. In fact, attendance may rival this past Sunday’s poorly attended roval race for NASCAR’s top series.
Though it may need some minor modifications, the roval configuration seems like it would be a good fit for IndyCars, particularly since it incorporates so much of the oval. IndyCars will never again race on the oval configuration at Charlotte, and I can understand why, given the tragic 1999 race.
Although I’m not thrilled about NASCAR racing on the roval, and I prefer IndyCars on ovals, I would be excited to see an IndyCar roval race at Charlotte. In fact, I would circle that race as one I would like to attend.
It was also ironic that Newgarden was the driver selected to take an IndyCar around the roval. Obviously he was the driver picked as he is from Tennessee, just won his second IndyCar championship and drives for Roger Penske — who also owns a NASCAR team.
I mention the irony in Newgarden being at the track as I immediately compared him to Sam Hornish when he signed to drive for Penske three years ago.
Hornish won one of his three IndyCar championships while driving for Penske. He also won the 2006 Indy 500 by barely edging by Marco Andretti in one of the most thrilling finishes in race history.
With nothing left to prove in open wheel cars after winning Indy, Hornish moved to the NASCAR Cup series with Penske and struggled to find success. To his credit, Hornish did win five NASCAR Xfinity Series races.
As soon as Newgarden finds his elusive Indy 500 win, he’ll be a regular in NASCAR but will soon thereafter disappear from the motorsports spectrum, exactly like Hornish has done.
The best thing to happen in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup series race at Charlotte was Chase Elliott claiming the victory. Any time Bill Elliott’s son wins — particularly on a track in the south where NASCAR’s roots are — it’s good for the sport as Chase is by far the most popular active driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.